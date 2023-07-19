Goodwill Returns “Trove” Of Hidden WWII Documents To Soldier’s Family

Thrift store employees are used to making unexpected discoveries, but the treasures uncovered during a recent inspection managed to shock even the seasoned staff of an Oklahoma Goodwill.

According to a news release from Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma, assistant store manager Katie Duer was caught by surprise earlier this month when a routine inspection of a donated lockbox “revealed a trove of well-preserved World War II documents hidden away in a secret compartment.”

The lockbox, donated to the Goodwill store on 164th Avenue in Edmond, had a lid compartment containing a Navy soldier’s discharge papers from 1947, several medals, and a signed letter by then-President Truman. All the items appeared as though they hadn’t been touched for decades.

“Based on the condition of the lockbox and the papers, we were confident the person who donated these items likely did not know about the existence of the compartment or the documents,” Duer said in a statement.

Exterior of the lockbox. Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma

Personal information listed on the discharge papers and some initial research allowed Duer and Goodwill’s corporate team to identify a matching obituary, locate one of his daughters in Edmond, and return the items to her over the the Fourth of July weekend.

"His family had no idea those documents were in there, so we were able to reunite the gentleman's daughter with it," Duer told KOCO-TV. "She seemed really pleased to get it back. She said she had no idea it was in there."

Dianne Beltz, director of donated goods retail, noted that Goodwill strives to reunite owners with mistakenly donated items whenever possible.

“Over the past year, we’ve been able to reunite several customers and donors with their items,” she said in a statement, “and it's always a great feeling to be able to do that.”

