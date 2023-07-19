Goodwill Returns “Trove” Of Hidden WWII Documents To Soldier’s Family

A lockbox donated to a Goodwill in Oklahoma had a secret compartment containing a Navy soldier’s discharge papers from 1947, several medals, and more.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023
Goodwill WWII documents
Photo:

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma

Thrift store employees are used to making unexpected discoveries, but the treasures uncovered during a recent inspection managed to shock even the seasoned staff of an Oklahoma Goodwill.

According to a news release from Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma, assistant store manager Katie Duer was caught by surprise earlier this month when a routine inspection of a donated lockbox “revealed a trove of well-preserved World War II documents hidden away in a secret compartment.”

The lockbox, donated to the Goodwill store on 164th Avenue in Edmond, had a lid compartment containing a Navy soldier’s discharge papers from 1947, several medals, and a signed letter by then-President Truman. All the items appeared as though they hadn’t been touched for decades.  

“Based on the condition of the lockbox and the papers, we were confident the person who donated these items likely did not know about the existence of the compartment or the documents,” Duer said in a statement.

Lockbox goodwill
Exterior of the lockbox.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma

Personal information listed on the discharge papers and some initial research allowed Duer and Goodwill’s corporate team to identify a matching obituary, locate one of his daughters in Edmond, and return the items to her over the the Fourth of July weekend.

"His family had no idea those documents were in there, so we were able to reunite the gentleman's daughter with it," Duer told KOCO-TV. "She seemed really pleased to get it back. She said she had no idea it was in there."

Dianne Beltz, director of donated goods retail, noted that Goodwill strives to reunite owners with mistakenly donated items whenever possible. 

“Over the past year, we’ve been able to reunite several customers and donors with their items,” she said in a statement, “and it's always a great feeling to be able to do that.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
WWII Bracelet
"There Wasn't a Dry Eye in the House": WWII Bracelet Found in France Returned to North Carolina Family
Adrian Johnson and Bethany Vann
Best New Southern Tastemakers for 2018
WWII Lost Jacket Medal
Lost WWII Bomber Jacket Returned to Family in Arkansas After 60 Years
Andrea Lessing Goodwill Money
Oklahoma Goodwill Employee Finds (and Returns) $42,000 in Donated Sweater
2020 Tastemakers Tout Video Card
Meet Our 2020 Southern Tastemakers
2021 Cooks of the Year
Southern Living 2021 Cooks of the Year
2021 Cook of the Year: Tara Jensen
2021 Cook of the Year: Tara Jensen
Mary Margaret Pettway and Mary McCarthy of Gee's Bend Quilters
8 Southerners Making a Difference in Their Communities
Costco Storefront
Why So Many People Are Buying Their Cars Through Costco
Hotel Room with View of Ocean
The Sneaky Difference Between "Oceanfront" And "Ocean View" Hotel Rooms
Backyard Tiny House
Keep An Eye On Your Aging Loved Ones With A Backyard "Granny Pod"
Pink and orange Ranunculus flowers bouquet
Mystery Donor Sends Flowers to North Carolina Hospital Every Monday for 12 Years and Counting
Tornado
Concrete Room Saves Mississippi Family of 4 From Tornado That Leveled Their Home
THE CASE OF THE CURIOUS BRIDE, Wini Shaw, Warren William, Allen Jenkins, 1935
Grab Your Fedora! Perry Mason Series Reboot Debuts on HBO This June
Thomas Rhett and Rhett Akins
Thomas Rhett Just Debuted the Sweetest Song About Being a Dad⁠—That He Wrote With His Dad
Closed Bedroom Door Fire Safety
Sleeping With The Bedroom Door Closed Could Save Your Life In A Fire