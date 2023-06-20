Good Humor Quietly Discontinued A Nostalgic Ice Cream Treat

Wherefore art thou, Toasted Almond Bar?

Abigail Wilt has produced articles and videos about Southern culture, food, travel, and experiences for nearly a decade.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023
Good Humor Toasted Almond Bar
Photo:

Instacart / Good Humor

When the tinny jingle of “The Entertainer” announced the ice cream truck’s arrival into our neighborhood, we scrambled for four quarters and raced out to meet the block’s most popular visitor. While ice cream trucks are fewer and farther between than years past, there are still a handful of nostalgic treats that bring us right back to the window of the ice cream truck on a hot summer day.

Fans of Good Humor’s Toasted Almond Bars—a cake-coated, ice-cream-truck classic—have taken to the Internet to mourn the loss of this sweet treat, which the century-old brand quietly discontinued in 2022. Though it often played second-fiddle to Good Humor’s popular Strawberry Shortcake Bar, the Toasted Almond Bar had a league of devoted followers to its almond core, vanilla ice cream, and crunchy almond-flavored topping. It was, arguably, the perfect creamy-crispy indulgence for an afternoon at the neighborhood swimming pool. One fan called it “the best ice cream bar ever made.”

Good Humor Toasted Almond Ice Cream Bars

Good Humor

Good Humor has been responding to fans on Twitter since last year about the choice to remove this beloved treat, stating: “Our Toasted Almond bars have unfortunately been discontinued. We apologize to our customers that may be disappointed by this news, but we're excited to continue offering our customers a wide variety of treats available in stores and ice cream trucks!” To another user, they explained that the change was made as a result of lower customer interest: “We’re always updating our portfolio,” Good Humor tweeted. “An unfortunate part of this is we sometimes must discontinue products to ensure we can offer customers the best variety of treats.”

A recent article on Today.com thrust the decline of Toasted Almond Bars back into the public eye, reopening the year-old heartache. Many customers didn’t realize that the ice cream bars had been discontinued until they could no longer find them in stores, citing that low stock may have been the reason for perceived disinterest.

One passionate Toasted Almond Bar fan, Tammy Regan, even started a petition on Change.org in September 2022 to show Good Humor that customer interest in the product was alive and well. Her plea mirrored the stories of other Toasted Almond Bar enthusiasts on Twitter, who connected the classic sweet with their childhood or a loved one. Tammy’s petition has 2,032 of 2,500 signatures as of this writing.

“This flavor is a favorite among many,” Tammy wrote, “including my 91-year old mother. After looking for Good Humor's Toasted Almond bar for months in a variety of stores, I finally looked online and saw posts about the discontinuation on Twitter. I realized how many others loved this flavor and missed it. I am hoping that with enough signatures, Good Humor will see how popular their Toasted Almond bar is and bring it back.”

While the product has been officially discontinued, Toasted Almond admirers can stock up on the ice cream bars through Instacart while supplies last. Until Good Humor hears the pleas of the people, we recommend topping our homemade Ice Cream Sandwich Cake with toasted almonds to ease the blow.

