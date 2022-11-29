Red Clay Hot Sauce Donating Portion Of Sales To Brad And Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s Free Nashville Grocery Store

The Giving Tuesday fundraiser ends tonight!

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022
The Store Red Clay Hot Sauce
Photo:

Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Red Clay Hot Sauce

A beloved Charleston hot sauce brand has teamed up with a celebrity-run Nashville nonprofit this Giving Tuesday

Red Clay is spicing up the global day of giving by supporting Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s free referral-based grocery store, The Store, “as the costs of essentials have gone up significantly for them this year.”

Today, for every bottle of hot sauce purchased through their website, Red Clay will donate a bottle of their hot sauce to The Store's grocery shelves. They will also donate 10% of all of today’s sales directly to the inspiring organization. 

“We are inspired by the heart behind and the mission of The Store and we hope to play a small role in the impact that they are making in [Nashville],” the hot sauce brand said in a news release. “We're also excited that The Store wanted to share Red Clay with their families—spicy offerings beyond the basics that will enhance their cooking (and eating) experience!”

The Store, which opened in 2020, provides free groceries to those in need by allowing them to shop for their basic needs in a way that protects dignity and fosters hope. By doing their own shopping, guests of The Store not only have a sense of dignity, but also a higher satisfaction with the food they are able to choose.

“Most people don't want handouts,” Kimberly explained. “They want dignity and respect. Most people want to become self-sufficient." 

The Store feeds more than 450 households per week, and served 1 million meals in 2021 alone. 

Staffed by volunteers and students from nearby Belmont University (Brad’s alma mater), The Store is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit fueled by the philosophy of community empowerment. You can help their efforts by donating here.

"This has been our dream," Kimberly told People. "People will be able to come and shop with dignity and make choices for their family."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Store
How Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley Are Serving Their Community Through The Store
Kimberly Williams-Paisley with Dog Annie
Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley Talks Style, Cooking Turkey, and How She Fell in Love with Franklin, Tennessee
Red Clay Hot Sauce Pack
Our 50 Greatest Gifts For Neighbors
Pickled Green Tomatoes
15 Food Trends Southern Chefs are Looking Forward to in 2021
Hatchlings trek across the beach
A Passionate Community of Activists, Scientists, and Volunteers Are Devoted To Saving Florida's Sea Turtles
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
Noodle souo
Your Guide to Atlanta's Buford Highway
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
Assateague Island
20 Affordable Family Vacations You Haven't Thought Of Before
Ouida’s Chocolate Delight
60+ Top-Rated Desserts Everyone Should Make At Least Once
Palmetto Brewing Company, Charleston, SC
The South's Best Breweries 2022
Beefy Nacho Casserole
67 Easy Ground Beef Recipes That Make Dinner a Snap
Back in the Day Bakery
The South's Best Bakeries 2022
Blue Christmas Christmas Tree Decorations
118 Christmas Decorating Ideas That Will Inspire You to Bring the Beauty of the Season Home
Standing Along Cinnamon Shore Texas
50 Undiscovered Places You'll Love In The South