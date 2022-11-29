Red Clay Hot Sauce Donating Portion Of Sales To Brad And Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s Free Nashville Grocery Store

A beloved Charleston hot sauce brand has teamed up with a celebrity-run Nashville nonprofit this Giving Tuesday.

Red Clay is spicing up the global day of giving by supporting Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s free referral-based grocery store, The Store, “as the costs of essentials have gone up significantly for them this year.”

Today, for every bottle of hot sauce purchased through their website, Red Clay will donate a bottle of their hot sauce to The Store's grocery shelves. They will also donate 10% of all of today’s sales directly to the inspiring organization.

“We are inspired by the heart behind and the mission of The Store and we hope to play a small role in the impact that they are making in [Nashville],” the hot sauce brand said in a news release. “We're also excited that The Store wanted to share Red Clay with their families—spicy offerings beyond the basics that will enhance their cooking (and eating) experience!”

The Store, which opened in 2020, provides free groceries to those in need by allowing them to shop for their basic needs in a way that protects dignity and fosters hope. By doing their own shopping, guests of The Store not only have a sense of dignity, but also a higher satisfaction with the food they are able to choose.

“Most people don't want handouts,” Kimberly explained. “They want dignity and respect. Most people want to become self-sufficient."

The Store feeds more than 450 households per week, and served 1 million meals in 2021 alone.

Staffed by volunteers and students from nearby Belmont University (Brad’s alma mater), The Store is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit fueled by the philosophy of community empowerment. You can help their efforts by donating here.

"This has been our dream," Kimberly told People. "People will be able to come and shop with dignity and make choices for their family."