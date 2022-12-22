Shoppers Say This Portable Space Heater Is ‘Surprisingly Efficient’ In Small Spaces—And It’s Only $34

Get the best-seller at Amazon.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on December 22, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat Tout
Photo:

Amazon

There’s nothing worse than being cold even when the heat is on full blast in your home. Using electric blankets and tons of layers can only get you so far, so the next step is using a space heater. The GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater from Amazon is a great option if you want a style that doesn’t take up too much space. The best-seller has received more than 47,800 five-star ratings, and you can get it for 26 percent off right now.

With two dials to adjust the temperature and fan speed along with a cool fan setting, you can use this space heater year-round. It’s compact and weighs only 3 pounds, so it fits in small spaces, like bathrooms, and can be easily stored. Plus, it has a 6-foot cord and a handle that allows you to move it around your house. Although it’s small, it covers a wide radius (up to 200 square feet), and it heats up quickly, according to reviewers. In fact, the temperature ranges from 0 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit to rapidly warm spaces. One shopper said, “It's surprisingly efficient and heats up my home office quickly, making work-from-home bearable in the cold Massachusetts winters.”

Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

BUY IT: $33.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

This space heater is made with flame-retardant materials and has an automatic safety shutoff that turns it off if it gets too hot. It also has a tip over protection feature that shuts the device off if it gets knocked over, making it safe to use around kids and pets. Another plus is the noise level—multiple reviewers have commented that it doesn’t make much sound: “It's super quiet, which is great for use in a small bathroom or bedroom.” 

Now is the perfect time to buy this small space heater to prepare for the cold winter months. It’s just as powerful as larger styles but takes up much less space and is a fraction of the price. Shop now to get it for $34 at Amazon.

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Tree, 9 Ft, Dual Colored Lights
Amazon Has A Secret ‘Very Merry’ Sale Happening Right Now—Score Vacuums, Holiday Decor, And More Up To 81% Off
AGED & ORE Whiskey Tasting Flight tout
This Texas-Based Brand Has Last-Minute Gifts For Men Who Are Hard To Shop For—And They Start At Just $25
Faux Suede Flare Pants Tout
No One Will Suspect That You're Basically Wearing Yoga Pants With This Faux-Suede Pair From Spanx
Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit tout
A Family Gift For The Household Is A Genius Last-Minute Buy—Here Are 12 Of Our Favorites
NYE Hosting Roundup tout
9 Entertaining Essentials That Will Make You The Ultimate Host, Starting At Just $9
CLOZZERS Wrapping Paper Storage Container tout
Keep Wrapping Paper Neat And Tidy With This Holiday Storage Organizer That's On Sale With A Hidden Coupon
Holiday Storage Sale Tout
10 Holiday Storage Solutions That Make Decorating (And Packing Back Up) Easy, All On Sale For Black Friday
Black Friday Shopping Editor Picks Tout
From Duvet Cover Sets To Holiday Serveware, Here’s What Our Shopping Editor Is Buying For Cyber Monday
Vacuum Deals Roundup Tout
Vacuums Are Massively Discounted This Cyber Monday—Shop The 20 Best Deals Here
Faux Suede Flare Pants
Stock Up On Cozy Fall Essentials For Less During Spanx's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sitewide Sale
Garmin Forerunner 245
Amazon’s Cyber Week Sales Aren’t Over—Here Are Steals Up To 71% Off You Can Still Get
Lodge EC1D43 Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
These Are The 84 Best Cyber Monday Deals You Can Score On Amazon For Under $100
Amazon Fashion Under $50 tout
Get Your Holiday Shopping Underway With These 10 Under-$50 Amazon Fashion Deals
We Found The Best Cyber Monday Stocking Stuffer Deals For The Whole FamilyâAll For Under $20 tout
We Found The Best Cyber Monday Stocking Stuffer Deals For The Whole Family—All For Under $25
Winsead Crossbody Sling Bag
The Cozy Belt Bag Is The Accessory Of The Season—Here Are Our Favorite Under-$30 Options From Amazon
Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan
Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Nearly Everything Ahead Of Black Friday