Shoppers Say This Portable Space Heater Is ‘Surprisingly Efficient’ In Small Spaces—And It’s Only $34

There’s nothing worse than being cold even when the heat is on full blast in your home. Using electric blankets and tons of layers can only get you so far, so the next step is using a space heater. The GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater from Amazon is a great option if you want a style that doesn’t take up too much space. The best-seller has received more than 47,800 five-star ratings, and you can get it for 26 percent off right now.

With two dials to adjust the temperature and fan speed along with a cool fan setting, you can use this space heater year-round. It’s compact and weighs only 3 pounds, so it fits in small spaces, like bathrooms, and can be easily stored. Plus, it has a 6-foot cord and a handle that allows you to move it around your house. Although it’s small, it covers a wide radius (up to 200 square feet), and it heats up quickly, according to reviewers. In fact, the temperature ranges from 0 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit to rapidly warm spaces. One shopper said, “It's surprisingly efficient and heats up my home office quickly, making work-from-home bearable in the cold Massachusetts winters.”

BUY IT: $33.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

This space heater is made with flame-retardant materials and has an automatic safety shutoff that turns it off if it gets too hot. It also has a tip over protection feature that shuts the device off if it gets knocked over, making it safe to use around kids and pets. Another plus is the noise level—multiple reviewers have commented that it doesn’t make much sound: “It's super quiet, which is great for use in a small bathroom or bedroom.”

Now is the perfect time to buy this small space heater to prepare for the cold winter months. It’s just as powerful as larger styles but takes up much less space and is a fraction of the price. Shop now to get it for $34 at Amazon.