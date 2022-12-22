Shopping Shoppers Say This Portable Space Heater Is ‘Surprisingly Efficient’ In Small Spaces—And It’s Only $34 Get the best-seller at Amazon. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on December 22, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon There’s nothing worse than being cold even when the heat is on full blast in your home. Using electric blankets and tons of layers can only get you so far, so the next step is using a space heater. The GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater from Amazon is a great option if you want a style that doesn’t take up too much space. The best-seller has received more than 47,800 five-star ratings, and you can get it for 26 percent off right now. With two dials to adjust the temperature and fan speed along with a cool fan setting, you can use this space heater year-round. It’s compact and weighs only 3 pounds, so it fits in small spaces, like bathrooms, and can be easily stored. Plus, it has a 6-foot cord and a handle that allows you to move it around your house. Although it’s small, it covers a wide radius (up to 200 square feet), and it heats up quickly, according to reviewers. In fact, the temperature ranges from 0 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit to rapidly warm spaces. One shopper said, “It's surprisingly efficient and heats up my home office quickly, making work-from-home bearable in the cold Massachusetts winters.” BUY IT: $33.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com This space heater is made with flame-retardant materials and has an automatic safety shutoff that turns it off if it gets too hot. It also has a tip over protection feature that shuts the device off if it gets knocked over, making it safe to use around kids and pets. Another plus is the noise level—multiple reviewers have commented that it doesn’t make much sound: “It's super quiet, which is great for use in a small bathroom or bedroom.” Now is the perfect time to buy this small space heater to prepare for the cold winter months. It’s just as powerful as larger styles but takes up much less space and is a fraction of the price. Shop now to get it for $34 at Amazon. More Must-Shop Products No One Will Suspect That You're Basically Wearing Yoga Pants With This Faux-Suede Pair From Spanx Keep Wrapping Paper Neat And Tidy With This Holiday Storage Organizer That's On Sale With A Hidden Coupon These $4 “Hotel Slippers” From Amazon Are Great For Gifts And Stocking Your Guest Room Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit