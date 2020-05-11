Personalized Graduation Gift Ideas for the Class of 2020
When the time comes to celebrate the graduates in your life, show them how proud you are of them with one of these personalized graduation gifts. We rounded up these gift ideas specifically with new graduates in mind. Whether they're graduating from high school or college, these gifts will help them take on the next chapter of their life in style. The best part about these personalized gifts is that they all come in at under $100.
Coordinate Bracelet
BUY IT: from $46; etsy.com
If she's heading off to college, have this bracelet customized with the coordinates of her hometown to serve as a sweet reminder when she's off on her new journey.
Leather Desk Notepad
BUY IT: from $69; markandgraham.com
This gorgeous refillable notebook is available in black, camel, and navy. The foil-embossed monogram is the perfect finishing touch.
Monogrammed Towels
BUY IT: from $24; etsy.com
Add a single letter or three-letter monogram to bath towels for a practical yet fun gift that'll be put to use in her dorm room or new place.
Leather Charger Roll
BUY IT: from $49; etsy.com
Available in over 15 different color options, this leather roll will help keep track of valuables like chargers and headphones all in one place.
Graduation Coffee Mug
BUY IT: $11.99; etsy.com
Choose the gown, complexion, and hair color so the image on this personalized mug will look just like your favorite graduate.
Personalized Stationery
BUY IT: from $35; minted.com
Keeping in touch with friends and family via snail mail will be even more fun with personalized stationery.
Personalized Tie Bar
BUY IT: $39.99; personalizationmall.com
He'll be ready for all of his important endeavors with a one-of-a-kind tie clip.
Personalized Hand-Knotted Fringe Throw
BUY IT: $69; potterybarn.com
Her new apartment or dorm room will feel more like a home with a cozy throw blanket that's personalized just for her.
Double Medallion Necklace
BUY IT: from $79; markandgraham.com
This gold-plated necklace is a classic take on the modern layering trend. Add her initial to the top medallion for a custom finish.
Monogram Weekender Bag
BUY IT: from $48; etsy.com
From weekend trips home to spring break trips to the beach with her sorority sisters, this weekender bag with handles and a long adjustable strap will get plenty of use.