Personalized Graduation Gift Ideas for the Class of 2020

When the time comes to celebrate the graduates in your life, show them how proud you are of them with one of these personalized graduation gifts. We rounded up these gift ideas specifically with new graduates in mind. Whether they're graduating from high school or college, these gifts will help them take on the next chapter of their life in style. The best part about these personalized gifts is that they all come in at under $100. 

Coordinate Bracelet

BUY IT: from $46; etsy.com

If she's heading off to college, have this bracelet customized with the coordinates of her hometown to serve as a sweet reminder when she's off on her new journey. 

Leather Desk Notepad

BUY IT: from $69; markandgraham.com

This gorgeous refillable notebook is available in black, camel, and navy. The foil-embossed monogram is the perfect finishing touch. 

Monogrammed Towels

BUY IT: from $24; etsy.com

Add a single letter or three-letter monogram to bath towels for a practical yet fun gift that'll be put to use in her dorm room or new place. 

Leather Charger Roll

BUY IT: from $49; etsy.com

Available in over 15 different color options, this leather roll will help keep track of valuables like chargers and headphones all in one place. 

Graduation Coffee Mug

BUY IT: $11.99; etsy.com

Choose the gown, complexion, and hair color so the image on this personalized mug will look just like your favorite graduate. 

Personalized Stationery

BUY IT: from $35; minted.com

Keeping in touch with friends and family via snail mail will be even more fun with personalized stationery. 

Personalized Tie Bar

BUY IT: $39.99; personalizationmall.com

He'll be ready for all of his important endeavors with a one-of-a-kind tie clip. 

Personalized Hand-Knotted Fringe Throw

BUY IT: $69; potterybarn.com

Her new apartment or dorm room will feel more like a home with a cozy throw blanket that's personalized just for her. 

Double Medallion Necklace

BUY IT: from $79; markandgraham.com

This gold-plated necklace is a classic take on the modern layering trend. Add her initial to the top medallion for a custom finish. 

Monogram Weekender Bag

BUY IT: from $48; etsy.com

From weekend trips home to spring break trips to the beach with her sorority sisters, this weekender bag with handles and a long adjustable strap will get plenty of use. 

