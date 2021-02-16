The Most Thoughtful Personalized Gifts for Your Sister

Turn your own or a loved one’s handwriting into meaningful jewelry, the perfect customized gift for your sister. Chose from 925 sterling silver, 18K gold, or rose gold and nine different chain lengths. This hypoallergenic and nickel-free accessory is the perfect tribute to honor anyone you love. A pleased 5-star reviewer shared, “I bought this for my sister-in-law to honor the death of her daughter who passed away due to Metastatic Breast Cancer (Stage IV). She was so pleased and touched with how beautiful and special this bracelet is and it looks so perfect on her wrist. When she realized it was her daughter's handwriting, she got very emotional and said, "OMG, I'll always have a piece of her with me.”

