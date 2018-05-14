Graduation Gift Ideas for Every Budget To Celebrate the Class of 2020

By Jenna Sims
Baked by Melissa

With graduation season upon us, it’s time to pick a suitable gift for the graduates in your life. Whether you want to give a small token of congratulations to acquaintances or are looking for a grand gift for family members, these picks are sure to remind them of their accomplishments and help prepare them for their next phase of life. Even if you are working with a limited budget or have multiple graduates to shop for, you can still give a meaningful gift that they're sure to love, starting at just $5.

Under $5: Rose Gold Business Card Holder

Paper Source

This business card holder is beautiful on its own, but also perfect for gifting with a check or gift card tucked inside.

BUY IT: $4.95; papersource.com

Pineapple Luggage Tag

Etsy

Whether they’re jet setting on a graduation trip or headed to college, a cute luggage tag will always come in handy.

BUY IT: $4.95; etsy.com

3 of 20

Graduate Definition Print

Etsy

Print this instant download in the size of your choice as soon as your purchase is complete. 

BUY IT: $5; etsy.com

Under $10: Pocket Notebook Set

Rifle Paper Co.

The perfect size for tucking into bags, backpacks, and pockets, these colorful notebooks are great for jotting down notes and to-do lists.

BUY IT: $10; riflepaperco.com

Monogram Mug

Anthropologie

A monogram adds a personal touch to this budget-friendly gift.

BUY IT: $10; anthropologie.com

Under $15: Money Clip Wallet

Etsy

A personalized leather money clip will help him keep up with his cash and student ID in style.

BUY IT: from $14; etsy.com

Vera Bradley Zip ID Case

Vera Bradley

Available in 15 different colorful patterns, these zip ID cases are perfect for the college-bound gal who needs a place to store her ID, cards, and a little cash.

BUY IT: $15; verabradley.com

Wood Picture Frame

Target

Add a picture of yourself with the graduate to this carved photo frame for them to put in their dorm room, new apartment, or office. 

BUY IT: $15; target.com

Under $25: One Line a Day Five-Year Memory Book

Draper James

This book offers a unique way to journal and will serve as a great way to capture memories as they head into their next phase of life.

BUY IT: $16.95; draperjames.com

College Dish Towels

Uncommon Goods

These collegiate towels are available for over 35 colleges including many of our favorite Southern schools.

BUY IT: $20; uncommongoods.com

Under $50: Engraved Cuff Bracelet

Etsy

"She Believed She Could So She Did" can be engraved on the inside or outside of this silver bangle to serve as a small reminder of her accomplishments each time she wears it.

BUY IT: from $29.99; etsy.com

Homesick Candles

UncommonGoods

Homesick Candles offer a unique scent for every state. 

BUY IT: $30; uncommongoods.com

Baked by Melissa Congrats Cupcakes

Baked by Melissa

Send 25 mini cupcakes in the latest and greatest flavors from Baked by Melissa straight to their front door. 

BUY IT: $37; bakedbymelissa.com

Kate Spade Office Supply Tackle Box

Kate Spade

Whether she's starting an internship, a new job, or college classes, this office supply kit will help her stay organized in style. 

BUY IT: $38.95; papersource.com

Amazon Echo Dot

Target

The compact size of the Echo Dot makes it the perfect addition to any dorm room.

BUY IT: $49.99; target.com

 

Under $100: Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace

Kendra Scott

This 14k gold plated necklace will become her new go-to accessory.

BUY IT: $60; kendrascott.com

Power AirFryerXL

Bed Bath & Beyond

An oil-less fryer will help them easily conquer cooking on their own. 

BUY IT: $79.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

Herschel Supply Co Duffel Bag

Zappos

The exterior compartment helps keep dirt from shoes off of clothes or serves as a way to keep dirty clothes separate from clean ones.

BUY IT: $84.94; zappos.com

Fujifilm Mini Link Smartphone Printer

Urban Outfitters

This smartphone printer will help them turn their digital memories into prints for their dorm room. 

BUY IT: $99; urbanoutfitters.com

Under $200: Mark and Graham Monogrammed Carry-On

Mark and Graham

Available in five shades, this monogrammed carry-on will come in handy on your next mother-daughter getaway. 

BUY IT: $199; markandgraham.com

