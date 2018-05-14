Graduation Gift Ideas for Every Budget To Celebrate the Class of 2020
With graduation season upon us, it’s time to pick a suitable gift for the graduates in your life. Whether you want to give a small token of congratulations to acquaintances or are looking for a grand gift for family members, these picks are sure to remind them of their accomplishments and help prepare them for their next phase of life. Even if you are working with a limited budget or have multiple graduates to shop for, you can still give a meaningful gift that they're sure to love, starting at just $5.
Under $5: Rose Gold Business Card Holder
This business card holder is beautiful on its own, but also perfect for gifting with a check or gift card tucked inside.
BUY IT: $4.95; papersource.com
Pineapple Luggage Tag
Whether they’re jet setting on a graduation trip or headed to college, a cute luggage tag will always come in handy.
BUY IT: $4.95; etsy.com
Graduate Definition Print
Print this instant download in the size of your choice as soon as your purchase is complete.
BUY IT: $5; etsy.com
Under $10: Pocket Notebook Set
The perfect size for tucking into bags, backpacks, and pockets, these colorful notebooks are great for jotting down notes and to-do lists.
BUY IT: $10; riflepaperco.com
Monogram Mug
A monogram adds a personal touch to this budget-friendly gift.
BUY IT: $10; anthropologie.com
Under $15: Money Clip Wallet
A personalized leather money clip will help him keep up with his cash and student ID in style.
BUY IT: from $14; etsy.com
Vera Bradley Zip ID Case
Available in 15 different colorful patterns, these zip ID cases are perfect for the college-bound gal who needs a place to store her ID, cards, and a little cash.
BUY IT: $15; verabradley.com
Wood Picture Frame
Add a picture of yourself with the graduate to this carved photo frame for them to put in their dorm room, new apartment, or office.
BUY IT: $15; target.com
Under $25: One Line a Day Five-Year Memory Book
This book offers a unique way to journal and will serve as a great way to capture memories as they head into their next phase of life.
BUY IT: $16.95; draperjames.com
College Dish Towels
These collegiate towels are available for over 35 colleges including many of our favorite Southern schools.
BUY IT: $20; uncommongoods.com
Under $50: Engraved Cuff Bracelet
"She Believed She Could So She Did" can be engraved on the inside or outside of this silver bangle to serve as a small reminder of her accomplishments each time she wears it.
BUY IT: from $29.99; etsy.com
Homesick Candles
Homesick Candles offer a unique scent for every state.
BUY IT: $30; uncommongoods.com
Baked by Melissa Congrats Cupcakes
Send 25 mini cupcakes in the latest and greatest flavors from Baked by Melissa straight to their front door.
BUY IT: $37; bakedbymelissa.com
Kate Spade Office Supply Tackle Box
Whether she's starting an internship, a new job, or college classes, this office supply kit will help her stay organized in style.
BUY IT: $38.95; papersource.com
Amazon Echo Dot
The compact size of the Echo Dot makes it the perfect addition to any dorm room.
BUY IT: $49.99; target.com
Under $100: Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace
This 14k gold plated necklace will become her new go-to accessory.
BUY IT: $60; kendrascott.com
Power AirFryerXL
An oil-less fryer will help them easily conquer cooking on their own.
BUY IT: $79.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
Herschel Supply Co Duffel Bag
The exterior compartment helps keep dirt from shoes off of clothes or serves as a way to keep dirty clothes separate from clean ones.
BUY IT: $84.94; zappos.com
Fujifilm Mini Link Smartphone Printer
This smartphone printer will help them turn their digital memories into prints for their dorm room.
BUY IT: $99; urbanoutfitters.com
Under $200: Mark and Graham Monogrammed Carry-On
Available in five shades, this monogrammed carry-on will come in handy on your next mother-daughter getaway.
BUY IT: $199; markandgraham.com