With graduation season upon us, it’s time to pick a suitable gift for the graduates in your life. Whether you want to give a small token of congratulations to acquaintances or are looking for a grand gift for family members, these picks are sure to remind them of their accomplishments and help prepare them for their next phase of life. Even if you are working with a limited budget or have multiple graduates to shop for, you can still give a meaningful gift that they're sure to love, starting at just $5.