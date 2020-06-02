20 Golf Gift Ideas For Dad That Are Guaranteed To Be a Hole-In-One

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
Dads and golf go together like biscuits and gravy. And just like how gravy isn’t exciting without all the good stuff—sausage, cream, and whatnot—a designated “dad hobby,” like golf, is really only as fun as the accessories. So if you have a dad who loves to golf, the gift idea pool is large enough to have you covered for all the holidays. Talk about jackpot. Because no matter if his scorecard is more bogey than birdie, he’s not going to be able to show off on the golf course without an at-home chipping net, glow-in-the-dark night golf set, and personalized golf tees—or perhaps a new pair of golf shoes that make him the coolest dad on hole nine. 

From stylish golfwear that’ll have him feeling like Bubba Watson to pro-worthy equipment to fill up his golf bag, these best-ever golf gifts for Dad are bound to be a hole-in-one every time. 

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 20

Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo

Amazon

From the driving range to Sunday lunch, this shirt has Dad all covered in the style department and will keep him cool when playing outside. 

Buy It: $29.99 and up; amazon.com

2 of 20

Slam Dunk Golf Putting Cup

Dick's Sporting Goods

Help him perfect his short game—but have a little fun while he’s doing it. You can even get in on the good times with this slam-dunk gift selection. 

Buy It: $19.99; dickssportinggoods.com

3 of 20

Personalized Golf Tees

Etsy

Just a touch of personality to add to his ordinary sack golf tees. Engrave with his name or a little pep-talk phrase to make it extra thoughtful. 

Buy It: $8 and up; etsy.com

4 of 20

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Sunglasses

Amazon

Just a little James Dean to get him going on his morning golfing round. Guaranteed to help him up his game as soon as he puts them on. 

Buy It: $115; amazon.com

5 of 20

Callaway Cooler Set

Dick's Sporting Goods

Because on-course beverages aren’t a sin, and this portable cooler holds a six pack of anything he’d like. It’s hot out there, after all. 

Buy It: $19.99; dickssportinggoods.com

6 of 20

Driving Range Socks

J. Crew Factory

Who doesn’t love a fun pair of printed socks? Not a golf-loving Southern dad. Snazzy socks for a jazzy dude. 

Buy It: $7.99 (on sale!); jcrewfactory.com

7 of 20

Titleist Players Golf Glove

Dick's

It’s all in the swing, as long as he’s got a golf pro-worthy glove up his sleeve. This one is a classic he’ll use all the time. 

Buy It: $22.99; dickssportinggoods.com

8 of 20

Non-Tipping Suction Cup Can Cooler

Amazon

Any spill-prone dad out there will breathe a sigh of relief after opening this genius can cooler that won’t let even a drip of his mid-golfing refreshment go to waste. 

Buy It: $24; amazon.com

9 of 20

Personalized Golf Ball Marker

Etsy

To keep him honest and—let’s be real—to just help him remember where the ball goes! This makes a timeless addition to the golf bag. 

Buy It: $18.99 and up; etsy.com

10 of 20

LED Night Golf Set

Wayfair

You’ll officially be labeled his favorite after gifting this super cool glow-in-the-dark golf set. Not to mention, a new family tradition is bound to take off. 

Buy It: $26.99; wayfair.com

11 of 20

Monogrammed Golf Towel

Etsy

It gets hotter than hot on the golf course, and a glass of lemonade only does so much. For the rest of the sweaty heat, a monogrammed golf towel will do the trick. 

Buy It: $18; etsy.com

12 of 20

Custom Golf Ball Gift Set

Mark & Graham

Any avid golfer would appreciate this set that comes complete with a dozen personalized golf balls in a personalized display case with a dozen tees and pencils. 

Buy It: $89; markandgraham.com

13 of 20

Custom Quarter Zip Pullover Sweatshirt

Etsy

The coziest pullover for the best dad out there. It’s just a bonus that it reps his favorite hobby and monogram. 

Buy It: $31; etsy.com

14 of 20

Nike Men’s Tech Golf Hat

Dick's Sporting Goods

Something to keep the sun out of his eyes when he’s hitting that hole-in-one. A flexible, sweat-wicking baseball cap comes in handy beyond the golf course. 

Buy It: $15; dickssportinggoods.com

15 of 20

Craftsman Golf USA America Mallet Putter Cover

Amazon

Any dad with a streak of patriotism will get excited over this America-lovin’ golf headcover.

Buy It: $14.99; amazon.com

16 of 20

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 30 with Sunflower Extract

Sephora

Something any father needs even if he doesn’t know it? SPF! This aptly named sunscreen is fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and sweat-resistant.

Buy It: $32; sephora.com

17 of 20

Nike Men's Roshe G Golf Shoes

Dick's Sporting Goods

Get him extra style points on the golf course with these super flexible, breathable golf shoes.

Buy It: $59.99; dickssportinggoods.com

18 of 20

TaylorMade Golf Bag

Amazon

A golfing gentleman needs a dependable bag, and this one is geared to be the ultimate sidekick for all of his equipment. 

Buy It: $159.99; amazon.com

19 of 20

Dual Practice Chipping Net

Dick's Sporting Goods

Practice makes perfect, which is exactly why he’ll love this easy chipping net that doesn’t take up too much space.

Buy It: $39.99; dickssportinggoods.com

20 of 20

Reef Mulligan II Flip-Flops

Reef

These are perfect for any off-duty golfer in need of a little rest and relaxation. 

Buy It: $45; reef.com

