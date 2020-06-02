20 Golf Gift Ideas For Dad That Are Guaranteed To Be a Hole-In-One
Dads and golf go together like biscuits and gravy. And just like how gravy isn’t exciting without all the good stuff—sausage, cream, and whatnot—a designated “dad hobby,” like golf, is really only as fun as the accessories. So if you have a dad who loves to golf, the gift idea pool is large enough to have you covered for all the holidays. Talk about jackpot. Because no matter if his scorecard is more bogey than birdie, he’s not going to be able to show off on the golf course without an at-home chipping net, glow-in-the-dark night golf set, and personalized golf tees—or perhaps a new pair of golf shoes that make him the coolest dad on hole nine.
From stylish golfwear that’ll have him feeling like Bubba Watson to pro-worthy equipment to fill up his golf bag, these best-ever golf gifts for Dad are bound to be a hole-in-one every time.
Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo
From the driving range to Sunday lunch, this shirt has Dad all covered in the style department and will keep him cool when playing outside.
Buy It: $29.99 and up; amazon.com
Slam Dunk Golf Putting Cup
Help him perfect his short game—but have a little fun while he’s doing it. You can even get in on the good times with this slam-dunk gift selection.
Buy It: $19.99; dickssportinggoods.com
Personalized Golf Tees
Just a touch of personality to add to his ordinary sack golf tees. Engrave with his name or a little pep-talk phrase to make it extra thoughtful.
Buy It: $8 and up; etsy.com
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Sunglasses
Just a little James Dean to get him going on his morning golfing round. Guaranteed to help him up his game as soon as he puts them on.
Buy It: $115; amazon.com
Callaway Cooler Set
Because on-course beverages aren’t a sin, and this portable cooler holds a six pack of anything he’d like. It’s hot out there, after all.
Buy It: $19.99; dickssportinggoods.com
Driving Range Socks
Who doesn’t love a fun pair of printed socks? Not a golf-loving Southern dad. Snazzy socks for a jazzy dude.
Buy It: $7.99 (on sale!); jcrewfactory.com
Titleist Players Golf Glove
It’s all in the swing, as long as he’s got a golf pro-worthy glove up his sleeve. This one is a classic he’ll use all the time.
Buy It: $22.99; dickssportinggoods.com
Non-Tipping Suction Cup Can Cooler
Any spill-prone dad out there will breathe a sigh of relief after opening this genius can cooler that won’t let even a drip of his mid-golfing refreshment go to waste.
Buy It: $24; amazon.com
Personalized Golf Ball Marker
To keep him honest and—let’s be real—to just help him remember where the ball goes! This makes a timeless addition to the golf bag.
Buy It: $18.99 and up; etsy.com
LED Night Golf Set
You’ll officially be labeled his favorite after gifting this super cool glow-in-the-dark golf set. Not to mention, a new family tradition is bound to take off.
Buy It: $26.99; wayfair.com
Monogrammed Golf Towel
It gets hotter than hot on the golf course, and a glass of lemonade only does so much. For the rest of the sweaty heat, a monogrammed golf towel will do the trick.
Buy It: $18; etsy.com
Custom Golf Ball Gift Set
Any avid golfer would appreciate this set that comes complete with a dozen personalized golf balls in a personalized display case with a dozen tees and pencils.
Buy It: $89; markandgraham.com
Custom Quarter Zip Pullover Sweatshirt
The coziest pullover for the best dad out there. It’s just a bonus that it reps his favorite hobby and monogram.
Buy It: $31; etsy.com
Nike Men’s Tech Golf Hat
Something to keep the sun out of his eyes when he’s hitting that hole-in-one. A flexible, sweat-wicking baseball cap comes in handy beyond the golf course.
Buy It: $15; dickssportinggoods.com
Craftsman Golf USA America Mallet Putter Cover
Any dad with a streak of patriotism will get excited over this America-lovin’ golf headcover.
Buy It: $14.99; amazon.com
Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 30 with Sunflower Extract
Something any father needs even if he doesn’t know it? SPF! This aptly named sunscreen is fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and sweat-resistant.
Buy It: $32; sephora.com
Nike Men's Roshe G Golf Shoes
Get him extra style points on the golf course with these super flexible, breathable golf shoes.
Buy It: $59.99; dickssportinggoods.com
TaylorMade Golf Bag
A golfing gentleman needs a dependable bag, and this one is geared to be the ultimate sidekick for all of his equipment.
Buy It: $159.99; amazon.com
Dual Practice Chipping Net
Practice makes perfect, which is exactly why he’ll love this easy chipping net that doesn’t take up too much space.
Buy It: $39.99; dickssportinggoods.com
Reef Mulligan II Flip-Flops
These are perfect for any off-duty golfer in need of a little rest and relaxation.
Buy It: $45; reef.com