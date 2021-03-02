50 Gifts for Your Best Friend

Selecting the perfect gift for your best friend is no easy task. You'll want something personalized and unique that's high quality, and not a cheap gag gift that will be left untouched. After all, your best friend is there for you through thick and thin, when you need a pick-me-up, free therapy, or a good laugh. Whether you've been friends for decades or united a few months ago, these unique gifts for friends will brighten someone's day. There's a personalized gift idea on this list for every occasion: best friend birthday gifts, best friend Christmas gifts, and countless other momentous events. Like the rest of us, you're probably tired of Zoom dates. Surprise your best friend with a little pick-me-up on her doorstep. We've selected top-notch products that all kinds of best friends would enjoy, from Southern staples to everyday functional gadgets. Here are 50 gift ideas for friends, that any BFF would cherish.
BUY IT: $10.97; amazon.com
Measuring 0.75 inches by 0.6 inches, this petite gold initial necklace is plated in 18K gold. Simple, elegant, and stylish for a budget-friendly buy clocking in under $13, this is a great birthday gift idea for your best friend.
BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com
The HyperChiller will cool any beverage without dilution in 60 seconds, whether it's your morning cup of joe or evening glass of wine. More than 4,500 Amazon reviewers rate it 5 stars.
BUY IT: $145; fromourplace.com
One pan has the same functionality as eight separate cookware pieces, replacing your fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest.
BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com
This 4.6-star $14.99 Amazon wallet features 16 card slots and two zippered pockets, available in 32 colors. Functional and chic, it's crafted with vegan leather.
BUY IT: $12.99; amazon.com
Available in four sizes and 25 colors, this set of two satin pillowcases claims to reduce hair breakage and frizz. One 5-star reviewer shared, "It kept my hair perfect all night."
BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com
This machine-washable, wearable blanket is lined with sherpa and has a microfiber exterior. It has more than 5,254 Amazon reviews and a 4.9-star rating.
BUY IT: starting at $32.71; amazon.com
These 13.75-ounce state soy candles have a 60-80 hour burn time. One 5-star reviewer shared, "Homesick Candles managed to replicate the smell of home so well in this candle that it took my boyfriend back home immediately." It's a surefire contender for a special long distance friendship gift.
BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com
Select from four sizes and seven weights in this 4.7-star weighted blanket. Many reviewers' pets begged to cuddle under the blanket with their owners.
BUY IT: $49.99; amazon.com
Ask Alexa to play a song or control your smart home. With 128,739 5-star ratings, this is Amazon's best-selling speaker.
BUY IT: $29.95; amazon.com
Kentucky Bourbon meets a rich Colombian coffee. "It tastes like the inside of a charred bourbon barrel would smell, mixed with coffee. This is delicious, and I have it on hand 24/7," wrote a satisfied customer.
BUY IT: $27; amazon.com
This 9-by-12-inch solid bamboo cutting board has precise measurements and guidelines for all your slicing and dicing needs. Perfect for your most particular friends and home chefs.
BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com
This gratitude journal claims to improve your mood in just five minutes a day. "If you follow the instructions...you will start to change your way of thinking," wrote a pleased 5-star Amazon reviewer.
BUY IT: $23.99; amazon.com
Available in 12 colors, these plush cross-band slippers have memory foam insoles. One reviewer admitted, "Extremely comfortable slippers! They're my wife's but I wear them when she's not at home."
BUY IT: $28; anthropologie.com
This gold-plated brass chain bracelet will give a personalized touch to her jewelry collection with a pretty little monogram accent. It’ll quickly become a daily wardrobe staple.
BUY IT: $415; orvis.com
This 4.9-star Barbour timeless Beadnell jacket will last a lifetime and can be worn year-round. You can fit an entire champagne bottle in either one of the rugged, double pockets!
BUY IT: $28.99; amazon.com
Bring a little Southern charm with you wherever your travels take you. Step into the South through one of these 100 narratives showcasing life below the Mason Dixon Line.
BUY IT: starting at $15/one month; amazon.com
An Audible membership entails all-you-can-listen audiobooks, podcasts, and originals. Every monthly membership comes with one credit to redeem for any audio title to keep forever.
BUY IT: $22.76; amazon.com
Amazon's best-selling 12-set of bath bombs has 26,070 5-star ratings. A self-proclaimed bath bomb connoisseur says she's tried all of the bath bombs on Amazon, but she keeps going back to these.
BUY IT: $21.50; amazon.com
Whiskey River makes candles for everyone, even your friend, who drinks champagne in a solo cup. Available in 16 fragrances, there's a scent for every occasion.
BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com
Display your favorite wine corks while honoring your state heritage. Crafted from one-fourth-inch Baltic Burch, this wine cork state map will last forever and easily hangs on the wall.
BUY IT: $9.95; amazon.com
Gummy bears infused with Rosé. Need we say more? The bears are non-alcoholic and fat-free. Treat your wine-loving friend.
BUY IT: $15; draperjames.com
Every girl needs a sweet little compact mirror for touchups on the fly. This round magnolia version will be a handbag mainstay for many years to come.
BUY IT: $21; amazon.com
Joanna Gaines's book is a New York Times bestseller and #1 best seller in home decorating on Amazon with 6,071 5-star ratings. Learn to create spaces you'll never want to leave from the woman who basically invented farmhouse interiors.
BUY IT: $249.99; amazon.com
Need more hours in the day? Schedule the Roomba vacuum to clean for you effortlessly with voice commands. This vacuum learns your cleaning habits and sets up personalized cleaning schedules.
BUY IT: $179; amazon.com
Brew single-serve coffee or a shot of espresso at the press of a button. Each coffee machine comes with a sampling of Nespresso pods in unique aroma profiles and a 4.6-star Amazon rating.
BUY IT: $45.64; amazon.com
Speed up your hairstyling routine with Amazon's best-selling hairdryer and volumizer. With 137,078 5-star ratings, three heat settings, and an affordable price tag, you can't go wrong.
BUY IT: $18.99; amazon.com
Available in 10 color/size options, this 4.7-star waterproof travel makeup case has adjustable padded dividers and an elastic pocket for makeup brushes.
BUY IT: $30; amazon.com
Anthropologie's signature scent burns for up to 85 hours with notes of tropical fruit and sugared citrus. Amazon reviewers remarked that the scent fills the room, making it worth the money.
BUY IT: $34; etsy.com
With 7,549 sales and a 5-star rating, this 1.5 x 3-inch calligraphy return address stamp makes a practical personalized gift. The stamp has a wooden handle and add-on option for an ink pad. The perfect personalized best friend gift!
BUY IT: $30; target.com
Warm up your home with this machine-washable 50x60 ruched faux fur throw. At a mere $30, it looks a lot more expensive than it is. "It's ridiculously silky—even after multiple washes, has the perfect weightiness to it, and looks cute everywhere," remarked one reviewer.
BUY IT: $17.99; amazon.com
This two-pack of 12-ounce insulated double-wall glass coffee mugs are dishwasher safe and aesthetic. With 712 5-star ratings, this is the perfect gift for your coffee and tea-loving friends.
BUY IT: $10; amazon.com
This isn't just a miniature waffle machine, it also cooks paninis, hash browns, and any wet batter. Available in 16 colors at $15, this is Amazon's #1 best seller in kitchen and dining.
BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com
Froth coffee beverages, hot or cold, and make quality lattes at home. This 4.7-star stainless steel milk frother heats up to 8.1 ounces of liquid and has a non-stick coating interior for easy cleaning.
BUY IT: $26.99; amazon.com
Charge your phone, AirPods, and Apple watch all at once with this 3-in-1 wireless charger that has 13,944 5-star ratings. One satisfied reviewer shared, "It doesn't charge all my devices at a slow speed compared to other all-in-one chargers."
BUY IT: $13.95; amazon.com
Amazon's #1 best-selling hoop earrings are lightweight and chic, available in rose gold, white gold, or yellow gold, and three size options. They are hypoallergenic, nickel and lead-free with a stainless-steel post, and have 13,287 5-star ratings.
BUY IT: $27.97; amazon.com
This TSA-approved handheld travel garment steamer heats up in 60 seconds, leaving clothes wrinkle-free. At $27.97, it even comes with a three-year warranty and 6,522 5-star ratings!
BUY IT: $29.98; amazon.com
The YETI stainless steel 20-ounce rambler has double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your drink hot or cold all day and prevent sweating. Available in 22 colors with a 4.8-star rating, it's dishwasher safe and BPA-free.
BUY IT: $49.95; amazon.com
This reversible heated blanket has a Sherpa side and plush flannel side with three heat settings. Safety is top-priority with an auto-shutoff function after three hours.
BUY IT: $28.11; amazon.com
The South is a diverse region with its own vocabulary, peculiarities, and complexities. This 4.8-star illustrated encyclopedia covers age-old Southern traditions and current culture.
BUY IT: $99; target.com
Heat your drink to your exact preferred temperature between 120-145°F. This smart mug can be controlled with an app on your phone and holds 10 fluid ounces. "Not all of us have time to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee before it gets cold...problem solved," shared a 5-star reviewer.
BUY IT: $379.99; target.com
The Dyson cordless stick vacuum is engineered for every day, quick cleanup. It's lightweight with 40 minutes of run time to deep clean carpets and hardwood floors and converts to a handheld for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery.
BUY IT: $49.99; amazon.com
This water-resistant Bluetooth tracker has a 200-foot range for any item you may misplace. Track the tile from your phone, perfect for the friend who's always on the go!
BUY IT: $23.56; amazon.com
This pre-seasoned cast iron skillet can be used to sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, fry, or grill, in the oven, on the stove, on the grill, or over a campfire. Amazon's best-selling skillet comes in 13 size and style options.
BUY IT: $19.95; amazon.com
Sip champagne in style at the perfect drinking temperature in this triple-insulated and vacuum-sealed, seven-ounce stemless flute. It has a 4.7-star rating and comes in five colors.
BUY IT: $19.95; amazon.com
Craft nine different cocktails at the push of a button with this 4.7-star cocktail maker. It's a Keurig for alcohol that lets you select your preferred drink strength. With a manual cleaning cycle and dishwasher safe parts, cleaning is a breeze.
BUY IT: $13.99; amazon.com
Personalize a stainless-steel ring with your best friend's birth year, available in three different metals. Or, select a graduation year, lucky number, or other meaningful digits.
BUY IT: $128.98; amazon.com
Amazon's best-selling earbuds have 304,827 5-star ratings. If you're loyal to Apple products, AirPods are a must for easy pairing with high-quality sound.
BUY IT: $129; markandgraham.com
For your friend on-the-go, Mark & Graham's commute clutch can be personalized and comes in 10 colors with a leather or suede exterior. This zip-around clutch functions as a tech organizer, wallet, and catch-all for daily essentials.
BUY IT: $19.54; amazon.com
This set of four 4.8-star stainless steel hammered mugs is perfect for Moscow Mules. At $5.74 a mug, these shatterproof, durable glasses hold 19.5 fluid ounces.
BUY IT: $20; target.com
Use this 13" wood serving board on display, as a cheese tray, cutting board, or serving platter. "Perfect size, easy to clean. The handle makes it practical to carry and move around," shared one 5-star reviewer.