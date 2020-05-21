32 Birthday Gift Ideas To Show Grandma How Much You Love Her

By Jenna Sims
Anthropologie

Whether you call her Grandma, Nana, or Mimi, your grandmother deserves only the best for her birthday. We’ve rounded up over 30 thoughtful gift ideas for grandmothers to help you show her just how much she means to you and your family. They’ll be sure to put a smile on her face as you celebrate her special day.

Acrylic Stemless Wine Glasses

Mark & Graham

BUY IT: from $49; markandgraham.com

These acrylic wine glasses are durable yet elegant enough for happy hour with her girlfriends. 

Kendra Scott Zorte Cuff Bracelet

Kendra Scott

BUY IT: $78; kendrascott.com

This classic bracelet from Texas-based jewelry company Kendra Scott is just as timeless as she is. It's available in silver, gold, and rose gold.

 

Petite Purple Orchid

The Sill

BUY IT: $75; thesill.com

Send a beautiful orchid straight to her front door in the pot of your choice. This variety is pet-friendly and often referred to as the beginner orchid. 

MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Pie Plate

Neiman Marcus

BUY IT: $55; neimanmarcus.com

She'll be the talk of the potluck when she presents her homemade apple pie in this whimsical dish. 

Window Bird Feeder

Chewy

BUY IT: $19.99; chewy.com

Upgrade her birdwatching with this clear bird feeder that attaches directly to a window for optimal viewing. 

Hinged 5-Bottle Vase

The Home Depot

BUY IT: $29; homedepot.com

She'll be able to clip and display her beautiful blooms from the garden in this hinged vase. 

 

Personalized Garden Tools

Etsy

BUY IT: from $17.99; etsy.com

Choose up to two lines of text to be laser-engraved on these durable garden tools. 

Mesa Packable Straw Hat

Nordstrom

BUY IT: $39; nordstrom.com

From the garden to the pool, this straw hat will keep her face protected from the sun in style.

Oceanstar Bamboo Tea Box

Bed Bath & Beyond

BUY IT: $22.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

Fill this organizer with her favorite tea selections to complete the gift. Eight compartments allow her to keep her tea separated and protected. 

Personalized Spoon

Etsy

BUY IT: from $16.49; etsy.com

Whether she's a coffee drinker, a tea drinker, or both, this spoon will remind her just how much she is loved each time she uses it. 

Mystic Garden Tools Set

Shop Terrain

BUY IT: $109.85; williams-sonoma.com

Upgrade her mismatched garden tools with this matching leaf and floral set that includes a trowel, fork, pruners, padded kneeler, and potting gloves.

 

Family Heart Necklace

Etsy

BUY IT: from $26.95; etsy.com

Personalize this necklace with up to four names of loved ones. Available in rose gold, silver, and gold. 

Le Creuset Heritage Casserole Dish

Le Creuset

BUY IT: from $115; lecreuset.com

This Le Creuset stoneware casserole dish is safe for the freezer, microwave, oven, broiler, and dishwasher.

Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Body Polish

Anthropologie

BUY IT: $36; anthropologie.com

A hydrating blend of rose, coconut oil, and sugar will leave her skin softer than ever before. 

 

Draper James Magnolia Compact Mirror

Draper James

BUY IT: $15; draperjames.com

This elegant compact mirror in a magnolia pattern is perfect for touching up her signature lip color. 

Botanica Teapot

Anthropologie

BUY IT: $68; anthropologie.com

If she loves loose-leaf tea, this hand-painted stone teapot belongs in her kitchen. 

Oster Electric Wine Bottle Opener

Bed Bath & Beyond

BUY IT: $19.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

Opening wine is as easy as the push of a button with this electric wine opener.

UGG Scuffette II Water-Resistant Slipper

Zappos

BUY IT: $84.95; zappos.com

She deserves high-quality slippers and this slip-on style is just that. They're great for indoor and light outdoor wear with a waterproof upper and plush footbed. 

 

Rifle Paper Co. Writing Pen

Rifle Paper Co.

BUY IT: $16; riflepaperco.com

She'll always be able to spot this brightly-colored pen in her purse. 

World’s Best Grandma Candle

Etsy

BUY IT: $24; etsy.com

Choose her favorite scent and add a special message for a one-of-a-kind candle that will fill her home with love.

Turkish Cotton Pool Towel

Shop Terrain

BUY IT: $48; shopterrain.com

These turkish cotton beach towels are a must-have for the beach-and-pool loving grandma. They're quick drying, lightweight, and absorbent. 

 

Brooklinen Super Plush Robe

Brooklinen

BUY IT: $98; brooklinen.com

She'll instantly be transported to a spa without leaving home when the puts on this super-plush robe. 

Pink Rose Garden Wreath

Williams Sonoma

BUY IT: $99.95; williams-sonoma.com

This dried-flower wreath will last much longer than a bouquet and will add a pop of color to an indoor or outdoor covered space.

Personalized Yarn Bowl

Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: $60; uncommongoods.com

Handmade in Florida, this bowl will keep her yarn untangled and also has holes to rest needles.

Personalized Rolling Pin

Etsy

BUY IT: $17.99; etsy.com

Avid bakers deserve a personalized rolling pin. This solid wood piece will make her feel special each time she uses it. 

 

Lilly Pulitzer Stainless Steel Thermal Mug

Lilly Pulitzer

BUY IT: $30; lillypulitzer.com

This double-walled stainless steel mug will keep her coffee warm for a stroll in the garden or while she's on-the-go. 

Calming Lavender Heat Pillow

Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: $35; uncommongoods.com

Available in two floral patterns, she can heat this calming lavender pillow in the microwave for some at-home pampering. 

 

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan

Nordstrom

BUY IT: $116; nordstrom.com

This ultra-soft cardigan is great for when she's relaxing at home, running errands, or traveling. It's available in six neutral color options. 

 

Seagrass Wrap Pitcher

Shop Terrain

BUY IT: $44; shopterrain.com

She'll love pulling out this seagrass-wrapped pitcher next time she serves sweet tea on the porch. 

Grandma Definition Cutting Board

Etsy

BUY IT: from $39; etsy.com

Available in beautiful walnut or maple woods, you can also choose to add a display stand and gift box to complete your order.

Floral Note Personalized Stationery

Minted

BUY IT: from $35; minted.com

Bright, blooming florals will make her mail correspondence much brighter and a monogram will add a personal touch. 

Personalized Travel Jewelry Case