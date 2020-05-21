32 Birthday Gift Ideas To Show Grandma How Much You Love Her
Whether you call her Grandma, Nana, or Mimi, your grandmother deserves only the best for her birthday. We’ve rounded up over 30 thoughtful gift ideas for grandmothers to help you show her just how much she means to you and your family. They’ll be sure to put a smile on her face as you celebrate her special day.
Acrylic Stemless Wine Glasses
BUY IT: from $49; markandgraham.com
These acrylic wine glasses are durable yet elegant enough for happy hour with her girlfriends.
Kendra Scott Zorte Cuff Bracelet
BUY IT: $78; kendrascott.com
This classic bracelet from Texas-based jewelry company Kendra Scott is just as timeless as she is. It's available in silver, gold, and rose gold.
Petite Purple Orchid
BUY IT: $75; thesill.com
Send a beautiful orchid straight to her front door in the pot of your choice. This variety is pet-friendly and often referred to as the beginner orchid.
MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Pie Plate
BUY IT: $55; neimanmarcus.com
She'll be the talk of the potluck when she presents her homemade apple pie in this whimsical dish.
Window Bird Feeder
BUY IT: $19.99; chewy.com
Upgrade her birdwatching with this clear bird feeder that attaches directly to a window for optimal viewing.
Hinged 5-Bottle Vase
BUY IT: $29; homedepot.com
She'll be able to clip and display her beautiful blooms from the garden in this hinged vase.
Personalized Garden Tools
BUY IT: from $17.99; etsy.com
Choose up to two lines of text to be laser-engraved on these durable garden tools.
Mesa Packable Straw Hat
BUY IT: $39; nordstrom.com
From the garden to the pool, this straw hat will keep her face protected from the sun in style.
Oceanstar Bamboo Tea Box
BUY IT: $22.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
Fill this organizer with her favorite tea selections to complete the gift. Eight compartments allow her to keep her tea separated and protected.
Personalized Spoon
BUY IT: from $16.49; etsy.com
Whether she's a coffee drinker, a tea drinker, or both, this spoon will remind her just how much she is loved each time she uses it.
Mystic Garden Tools Set
BUY IT: $109.85; williams-sonoma.com
Upgrade her mismatched garden tools with this matching leaf and floral set that includes a trowel, fork, pruners, padded kneeler, and potting gloves.
Family Heart Necklace
BUY IT: from $26.95; etsy.com
Personalize this necklace with up to four names of loved ones. Available in rose gold, silver, and gold.
Le Creuset Heritage Casserole Dish
BUY IT: from $115; lecreuset.com
This Le Creuset stoneware casserole dish is safe for the freezer, microwave, oven, broiler, and dishwasher.
Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Body Polish
BUY IT: $36; anthropologie.com
A hydrating blend of rose, coconut oil, and sugar will leave her skin softer than ever before.
Draper James Magnolia Compact Mirror
BUY IT: $15; draperjames.com
This elegant compact mirror in a magnolia pattern is perfect for touching up her signature lip color.
Botanica Teapot
BUY IT: $68; anthropologie.com
If she loves loose-leaf tea, this hand-painted stone teapot belongs in her kitchen.
Oster Electric Wine Bottle Opener
BUY IT: $19.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
Opening wine is as easy as the push of a button with this electric wine opener.
UGG Scuffette II Water-Resistant Slipper
BUY IT: $84.95; zappos.com
She deserves high-quality slippers and this slip-on style is just that. They're great for indoor and light outdoor wear with a waterproof upper and plush footbed.
Rifle Paper Co. Writing Pen
BUY IT: $16; riflepaperco.com
She'll always be able to spot this brightly-colored pen in her purse.
World’s Best Grandma Candle
BUY IT: $24; etsy.com
Choose her favorite scent and add a special message for a one-of-a-kind candle that will fill her home with love.
Turkish Cotton Pool Towel
BUY IT: $48; shopterrain.com
These turkish cotton beach towels are a must-have for the beach-and-pool loving grandma. They're quick drying, lightweight, and absorbent.
Brooklinen Super Plush Robe
BUY IT: $98; brooklinen.com
She'll instantly be transported to a spa without leaving home when the puts on this super-plush robe.
Pink Rose Garden Wreath
BUY IT: $99.95; williams-sonoma.com
This dried-flower wreath will last much longer than a bouquet and will add a pop of color to an indoor or outdoor covered space.
Personalized Yarn Bowl
BUY IT: $60; uncommongoods.com
Handmade in Florida, this bowl will keep her yarn untangled and also has holes to rest needles.
Personalized Rolling Pin
BUY IT: $17.99; etsy.com
Avid bakers deserve a personalized rolling pin. This solid wood piece will make her feel special each time she uses it.
Lilly Pulitzer Stainless Steel Thermal Mug
BUY IT: $30; lillypulitzer.com
This double-walled stainless steel mug will keep her coffee warm for a stroll in the garden or while she's on-the-go.
Calming Lavender Heat Pillow
BUY IT: $35; uncommongoods.com
Available in two floral patterns, she can heat this calming lavender pillow in the microwave for some at-home pampering.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
BUY IT: $116; nordstrom.com
This ultra-soft cardigan is great for when she's relaxing at home, running errands, or traveling. It's available in six neutral color options.
Seagrass Wrap Pitcher
BUY IT: $44; shopterrain.com
She'll love pulling out this seagrass-wrapped pitcher next time she serves sweet tea on the porch.
Grandma Definition Cutting Board
BUY IT: from $39; etsy.com
Available in beautiful walnut or maple woods, you can also choose to add a display stand and gift box to complete your order.
Floral Note Personalized Stationery
BUY IT: from $35; minted.com
Bright, blooming florals will make her mail correspondence much brighter and a monogram will add a personal touch.