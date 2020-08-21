Unique Birthday Gift Ideas for Your Brother

By Jenna Sims
While you may be a pro at picking out gifts for your mom, sister, and even dad, you may have a more difficult time finding the perfect gift for your brother. From practical to fun to meaningful, these gift ideas are bound to be a hit with your brother. The best part is that each and every one of these gifts clock in under $100. 

Cosori Coffee Mug Warmer & Mug Set

BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com

This stainless steel warmer with matching mug will keep his coffee warm until the last drop. 

BBQ Tool Set

BUY IT: $59; markandgraham.com

Up his grilling game with this stainless steel and wooden tool set that includes a slotted spatula, fork, and tongs all wrapped in a personalized canvas bag.

Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return

BUY IT: $44.99; amazon.com

This indoor putting green with continuous ball return will allow him to practice his putting skills anytime. 

Back Neck Shoulder Massager with Heat

BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com

While giving him this gift will allow you to poke some fun at the fact that he's getting older, we're sure he'll put this heated massager with three strength settings to use right away. 

Harry & David Birthday Ice Cream Assortment

BUY IT: $69; harryanddavid.com

Make his day with a delivery of four pints of ice cream each with a birthday message on the outside. 

Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner

BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com

If his car is one of his prized possessions, he'll love the ability to keep it clean even when he's on-the-go. 

Wall Mounted State Bottle Opener

BUY IT: $22; uncommongoods.com

Handmade in Brunswick, Georgia, these bottle openers are both functional and decorative. 

Disney+ Gift Subscription

BUY IT: $69.99; disneyplus.com

Gifting him a one-year subscription to Disney+ will give him access to thousands of movies and shows, from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more.

Smartphone-Controlled Paper Airplane

BUY IT: $50; uncommongoods.com

He'll find joy in folding this "paper" airplane and then controlling it via Bluetooth with speeds up to 25 miles per hour.

Personalized Beer Mug

BUY IT: $12.59; etsy.com

A 16-ounce mug with his named etched on the side will make drinking his favorite brew even more enjoyable. 

Nomad Slim Leather Wallet with Tile Tracking

BUY IT: $80; markandgraham.com

If he's known to misplace his wallet, a Bluetooth-enabled tracking tile will allow him to find it no matter where it may be. 

Ugg Scuff Slipper

BUY IT: $79; nordstrom.com

Available in black, chestnut, and espresso brown, these slippers are sure to be a nice upgrade from the house shoes he bought himself. 

