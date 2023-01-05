Tailgating Not Allowed For Georgia-TCU National Championship Game In Los Angeles

California just doesn’t get it.

Published on January 5, 2023
National Championship
Photo:

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

If you’re traveling to Los Angeles to watch the Georgia Bulldogs play TCU in the national championship game on Monday, we recommend leaving your paper plates and Solo cups at home.

According to the College Football Playoff website, SoFi Stadium will not permit pre-game tailgating in its parking lot. 

SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, typically allows tailgating in “designating parking lots and other areas for ticketed guests who have purchased a tailgating pass.” The decision to prevent revelers from filling up on chicken wings, barbecue, and beer before the big game appears to have been made by College Football Playoff. 

The news comes as a particular blow to fans of the two Southern schools, where tailgating is a way of life. Even Georgia governor Brian Kemp expressed his disappointment with the ban on Twitter, promising to allow tailgating when Georgia hosts the championship game in 2025.

“While California may not know this, in the South a tailgate with friends and family is the only way to prepare for a big game,” Kemp noted.  

Even without tailgating, No. 3 TCU will take on No. 1 Georgia on Monday January 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

Tune in to watch the Horned Frogs attempt to win the program's first national title in 83 years as the Bulldogs try to bring home back-to-back national titles.

