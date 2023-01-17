UGA Football Player And Staff Member Killed In Car Crash Hours After National Championship Celebration

"The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy.”

Published on January 17, 2023

Sad news out of Athens this weekend, after revelry turned into tragedy for the University of Georgia football team Sunday morning. 

Devin Willock

Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, and team staff member Chandler LeCroy, 24, were killed in a car crash early Sunday, just hours after the Bulldogs’ national championship victory celebration. A 21-year-old male passenger and a 26-year-old female passenger (also members of the football program) both reportedly sustained injuries in the crash.

"The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy," the university said in a statement. "Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department,” the statement continued. “We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."

According to Athens-Clarke County Police, the single-vehicle accident occurred around 2:45 a.m. ET on Sunday. Police said the initial investigation suggests that a 2021 Ford Expedition left the road and struck two power poles and several trees. LeCroy, who was driving, was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and died as a result of her injuries. Willock died at the scene.

The 6-foot-7, 335-pound Willock played in all 15 games for the Bulldogs this past season, including starts in victories against Tennessee and Kentucky, ESPN reports

"We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy," Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. "Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible."

Our hearts are with the entire Bulldogs community as they grapple with this unthinkable loss.

