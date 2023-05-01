General Mills Recalls Gold Medal Flour Due To Salmonella Contamination

General Mills has issued a voluntary recall for two, five, and ten pound bags of ​​Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour after salmonella contamination was detected. Salmonella Infantis was found in a sampling from a five pound bag.

General Mills has recalled products that have “better if used by” dates of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024 for both Gold Medal Unbleached and Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose flour in all three sizes. Per Food Safety News, “the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warn that consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour. Salmonella Infantis is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.”

The voluntary recall is for products that were distributed nationwide so check those pantries, folks. Here is the specific information:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-19610

Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Package UPC 000-16000-19580

Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Package UPC 000-16000-10710

Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Package UPC 000-16000-10610

Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

While salmonella can impact any one of any age, per the CDC, children who are younger than 5, adults who are 65 and older, and people whose immune systems are weakened from certain medical conditions (such as diabetes, liver or kidney disease, and cancer) or their treatments are at higher risk to get sick.