We Tested 22 Stand Mixers, And Our Favorite For Beginner Bakers Is 50% Off For Prime Day

A stand mixer can be a worthwhile investment for an avid home baker—keyword here being investment. But if you’re a beginner baker, it’s possible to get all the conveniences of an electric stand mixer without spending a fortune. We tested 22 different stand mixers in our Lab against batches of whipped cream, cookie dough, and whole wheat bread dough. In the end, the GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer earned a spot on our list as the best stand mixer for beginners because it provides excellent value for the price—and now even more so, as it’s currently 50 percent off for Prime Day.

We found this model to be very easy to operate, another quality that makes it well suited for beginner bakers (but that is not to say that avid bakers won’t get use out of this mixer, too). During testing, the 350-watt motor handled all three tests almost as easily as mixers that cost twice as much. It powered through whipped cream, cookie dough, and whole wheat bread dough, only struggling a bit with the latter (though we felt this could have been due to the automatic 10-minute shutoff function, because the dough required more time).

The clean, industrial design gives the illusion of a much more expensive product, and a coated flat beater, coated dough hook, wire whisk, and pouring shield are all included. What’s more, the accessory port on this model can be used with third-party accessories, including KitchenAid accessories, which only adds to the value of this affordable mixer. It also comes with seven different speed settings for various tasks, and a 5.3-quart mixing bowl that can hold up to nine batches of cookie dough at one time. When it comes time for cleanup, the stand mixer bowl and whisk are both dishwasher safe, while the coated beater and dough hook should be cleaned with a damp cloth to preserve the coating.

Whether you’re trying to achieve stiff peaks for grandma’s lemon meringue pie or keeping it classic with a batch of chocolate chip cookies, the GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer is more than equipped to stand up to your mixing tasks. But don’t just take our word for it—this mixer has an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon, with 299 five-star ratings. Head over to Amazon to get the electric stand mixer while it’s a whopping 50 percent off for Prime Day. Then, find more of our favorite Prime Day stand mixer deals below.

