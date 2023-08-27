Gaylord Hotels' Goblins And Giggles Returns With Fall Fun For The Whole Family

Published on August 27, 2023
Goblins and Giggles at Gaylord Hotels
Photo:

Gaylord

Throw the kids' costumes in a suitcase and pack up the car: Goblins and Giggles has returned this fall to Gaylord Hotels in Nashville and Kissimmee.

The Gaylord Opryland Resort and Gaylord Palms Resort are offering fun fall activities that are sweet, spooky, and entertaining for the whole family, so you can get properly hyped for Halloween.

We're talking trick or treating in the resorts' gardens, live fall-themed entertainment, light shows, Halloween crafts, pictures with Spookley the square pumpkin—and did we mention Autumn Indulgence treatments at the spa? There's nothing that says fall like an apple-cinnamon-scented massage.

The Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee also has scheduled weekend ticketed events, like the Monster Mash Bash Dance Party & Costume Contest and the Pirate’s Treasure Escape Room. At Gaylord Opryland, you can catch a ride on the Ghouls Night Out Riverboat Ride. Can't get the kids to bed after all that excitement? There will be family-friendly movie screenings at the pool or bedtime stories with Morgana the Witch, depending on where you stay.

Overnight guests get access to the resorts' onsite waterparks as well, depending on the package they purchase. Families can experience Goblins and Giggles at the Gaylord Hotels from September 8 to October 29.

