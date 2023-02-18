Garth Brooks Announced He Is Releasing An Album of Duets In 2023

Country music fans have a new album to look forward to in 2023, because Garth Brooks is putting out an album of duets this year. While details are sparse, fans are getting very excited.

Brooks and his wife, country star Trisha Yearwood, broke the news of the upcoming album during Brooks’ online weekly chat show Inside Studio G. When a viewer asked if they were working on any new duets, Yearwood turned to her longtime spouse and asked, “Want to?” Brooks quickly replied, “Well, I, of course, want to…but…“ Clearly playing into it a bit, Trisha laughed and answered, “But?” Garth then clarified, “There’s already a duet record coming out this year!”

While Yearwood verified the news, saying “That’s true!” don’t get too excited quite yet. The couple may have been teasing! While fans have long wanted Brooks and Yearwood to make an entire album of duets, it’s unclear if this is that album. That’s because after Brooks spilled the beans, Yearwood said this: "Maybe after that duets album, we can work on our duet album." It’s a bit of a head scratcher, leaving it unclear if the upcoming duets album will be Brooks singing with other artists or will be the fan-anticipated duets album with Yearwood. Either way, we’re thinking Ms. Yearwood, as Brooks calls her, might make an appearance.

Luckily fans have plenty of Brooks and Yearwood duets to keep them occupied while waiting to see what album comes out this year. The couple has collaborated on many memorable duets already, including “In Another’s Eyes”, “Where Your Road Leads”, “Whiskey to Wine”, “What Gave Me Away”, and “Like We Never Had a Broken Heart” to just name a few. Hopefully that will tide their adoring fans over!