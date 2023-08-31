With 18 years of marriage under their belts, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood know a thing or two about maintaining a lasting relationship in the public eye.

The country stars were recently asked to share their “secret to a happy marriage” with their friend Robin Roberts as part of Good Morning America’s ongoing “Road to the Ring,” the show’s ongoing series chronicling the lead up to the host’s upcoming wedding. The beloved GMA anchor is set to wed her longtime partner, Amber Laign, this weekend.

“We are so happy that you’re getting married, congratulations,” Yearwood told Roberts at the start of the hilarious clip. “And we’ve been asked to tell you what we think the secret of a happy marriage is, because we’ve been at it for almost 18 years.”

After a few awkward seconds of silence, she then turned to Brooks beside her. “Are you gonna go?” Yearwood asked, to which her husband replied, “I thought you were.”

Their message quickly devolved into sarcasm and banter as the country stars laughed through various false starts.

Brooks then joked that for a marriage to work, one of the spouses has to be “miserable.”

“That’s right,” Yearwood agreed before they both started laughing again. “And I am not happy.”

Eventually, they got serious and offered their one real piece of advice, which they called the true secret to a “happy marriage.”

"Marry your best friend,” Brooks and Yearwood said together as they held hands.

Brooks and Yearwood were friends and collaborators before they began dating around 2000. They married on December 10, 2005 at their home in Owasso, Oklahoma.

“We have a friendship that’s a great base for all of it,” Yearwood explained in a 2016 interview with Parade. “We made a conscious effort when we got married not to be apart. Garth was retired but I wasn’t. So when I moved to Oklahoma I cut my tour dates way down. Then I eventually didn’t tour. That’s how my cookbook began. It was something to do creatively that I could do at home, never dreaming it would turn into all this other stuff. 99 percent of the time we’re together. We don’t spend very many nights apart.”

