Winter Jasmine Planting Guide
Newbie gardeners, listen up! This beautiful plant blooms insanely in the winter, grows easily, and (for some strange reason) isn't found in any of your neighbor's gardens.
About Winter Jasmine
Native to China, winter jasmine (Jasminum nudiflorum) is a vining, deciduous shrub that grows three to four feet high and twice as wide. It will climb a trellis, but it looks best cascading over the top of a retaining wall or tumbling down a bank or hillside. Its arching, willowy stems root wherever they touch the ground, forming a thick brow of leaves and stems.
Hundreds of waxy, bright-yellow flowers open all along the stems in the dead of winter. While not as elaborate as forsythia (a shrub it's often confused with), its blossoms appear over a more extended period. Another advantage this shrub enjoys over its rival—its stems stay green year-round, bringing even more color to the winter garden.
Winter Jasmine Growing Conditions
Winter jasmine grows fast, so you won't have to wait long to see its blooms. Start with plants from your garden center in one-gallon, two, or three-gallon pots. Space them three feet apart. You should plant it level with the root balls meeting the top of the soil.
How To Plant Winter Jasmine
If you want your winter jasmine flowers to bloom during the winter season, you should plant them in the spring. If you are growing winter jasmine to provide some extra color in your winter garden but not necessarily flower blooms, you can wait until the fall to plant. Winter jasmine will tolerate all seasons, so it is considered a deciduous, perennial plant.
How To Care for Winter Jasmine
For best results, plant winter jasmine in an area with well-drained soil that receives full sun—even in the winter. Water it regularly in the summer to maintain this plant and fertilize it in the spring after the blooms have faded. If you see a decline in winter blooms, prune the stems to a few inches above the ground to stimulate new growth.