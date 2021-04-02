This Self-Watering Planter Is Our New Window Garden Obsession and Only $40 on Amazon

There's no denying it: Fresh herbs makes mealtime so much better. And yet, for various reasons or, you know, lack of green-thumb ability, many of us miss out on growing fresh basil, rosemary, parsley, dill, and so many other wonderful herbs.
Well, it's time to change that. Specifically, it's time to change that with the self-watering Aquaphoric Herb Garden Tub from Window Garden, available on Amazon for $39.99. Yes, you read that right, this compact herb garden waters itself as needed, thanks to a water level indicator that lets you know when you need to refill it every couple of weeks. And not only will this attractive planter brighten up your windowsill, but it will also help you save quite a bit of money on buying fresh herbs since you can purchase seeds for a fraction of the cost.
"This is a winner!" read one five-star review on Amazon. "I planted a couple of herbs in this planter and so far it really has been great. The soil seems to sense the amount of moisture the plants needed without over watering. [It] looks very nice and I can easily see when to add more water."
"I bought two of these tubs, set them up using the clear instructions, filled them with herbs, and now, a couple of weeks later, all six plants are thriving. I love being able to leave them over a weekend or even longer without worrying about watering," wrote another happy customer. "Tonight my husband is using a bunch of thyme to make dinner, which is good because the thyme is threatening to crowd out the rosemary and oregano. So wonderful to have fresh herbs in a city apartment."
Beyond herbs, this countertop garden also lets you grow flowers, vegetables, succulents, and more. But we'll wait for our brown thumbs to grow herbs successfully before we venture into other categories. Pesto with homegrown basil, here we come.
Want to grow herbs on your windowsill? It's about thyme to buy this self-watering planter.
Buy It: $39.99; Amazon.com