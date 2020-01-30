10 Beautiful Climbing Vines for Your Garden

(Bougainvillea sp.)

This tropical Central and South American plant is loaded with vibrant fuchsia, crimson, or gold blooms. Bougainvillea can be trained into a climbing vine, tree, or shrub, but choose wisely. Some cultivars were bred to be more compact, while others can scramble to 100 feet high or taller. Plant this evergreen vine in full sun in USDA Zones 9–11.

Find it in the Southern Living Plant Collection.