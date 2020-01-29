Our Favorite Southern Songbirds

Every Southern state has its favorite songbirds, and every state has a state bird (or two) that it celebrates. As to what defines a songbird, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica, "Songbird [is] any member of the suborder Passeri (or Oscines), of the order Passeriformes, including about 4,000 species—nearly half the world's birds—in 35 to 55 families." This encompasses many, many birds. We've picked just a few of our favorites. From the blackbirds with red shoulder pads to the murmuration-forming starlings, these birds have plenty to recommend them, including their warbles, chirps, and whistles. They're memorable because of their appearances and the songs they sing—some of which are more musical than others. We love when they visit our gardens, even if they do like to eat our berries (we're looking at you, Robin Red-Breast). If you'd like to learn how to attract birds to your garden, check out Grumpy's tips. Then take a spin through this list of Southern birds of prey.