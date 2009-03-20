Great gardens can spring up in surprising places. Believe it or not, the star attraction at the annual Tyler Azalea Trail had its origin in―of all things―the Depression.

When President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Works Progress Administration (WPA) to put the country back to work, WPA employees took on all kinds of projects. In Tyler, they built some of the beautiful redbrick streets and oversaw the construction of a big drainage project. Spanned by stone bridges, it runs through the backyards of homes in a community that was once surrounded by cotton fields.