12 Outdoor Tropical Plants That Thrive in the South

The garden is many a home's pride and joy, and outdoor tropical plants sure have a way of bringing a little slice of paradise right to our front door. If you're considering planting tropical flowering plants or tropical foliage plants in your yard, here are some ideas to get you started. From the dramatic Birds of Paradise to the abundant and buoyant trumpet flower, these tropical plants will delight at every garden party. We also spoke with Michael Alexander, the founder of Austin Plant Supply, about the best tips to ensure tropical plant success. His key tip? Don't skimp on the soil. "A lot of compost and rich, black, earthy organic material is great for tropical plants," he shares. "Good soil is huge. A lot of people think they can just go out into their flower beds and break up the existing soil that they've had there for years and plant in it. Then they wonder why they're not doing well. It's all the soil." The other important thing to do is know your home's hardiness zone. According to Alexander, most places in the South have the necessary rainfall to support tropical plants. The limiting factor is the cold. Whether you're in the Southeast or South Central United States, knowing your plant hardiness zone can help inform your tropical plant selection and set you up for success.