We Love the Yellow Flowering Magnolias for Small Yards
Move aside, pink magnolias. Hello, butter yellow blooms!
While white- and pink-blooming magnolias blanket the South, there's something wonderfully unexpected about yellow magnolia blossoms, and every year, we're seeing more of them planted in lawns and gardens. Best of all, some of them grow compactly, making them idea for small yards and tight spaces. Many different sorts of magnolias produce yellow blossoms, but two of our favorites are 'Daphne' and 'Golden Gift.'
'Daphne' magnolia is one of the most vividly yellow bloomers. It produces big, long-lasting flowers in deep yellow hues. The blooms are held above the foliage. The tree itself has a narrow, upright form, which is great for tight spaces, and it grows from 10 to 20 feet tall. It can thrive in many climates, from the coastal south through the lower, mid-, and upper south regions.
Another magnolia that produces beautiful deep yellow blooms is 'Golden Gift.' This is a smaller magnolia that grows from 8 to 15 feet tall and 5 to 10 feet wide. The deep yellow blooms are 2 to 5 inches wide and appear throughout the spring. It can also thrive in a variety of areas and has been grown successfully from the coastal south all the way through to the upper south.
There are several other members of the magnolia genus that grow compactly and produce yellow blooms. Some of our favorites are…
Magnolia figo, also known as banana shrub, is an evergreen shrub planting that grows slowly. It will typically reach 6 to 8 feet tall, sometimes 15 feet tall in the right conditions. It has glossy leaves and blooms heavily in spring. This magnolia produces blossoms that are small and creamy yellow, as well as a strong fruity fragrance.
Magnolia x foggii is another shrub magnolia that belongs to a group of hybrids born of Magnolia figo and Magnolia doltsopa. According to The New Southern Living Garden Book, "Allspice grows 15 to 18 feet tall, 6 to 8 feet wide, with glossy, dark green foliage; from spring to summer bears fruity-scented, 1 1/2 inches., light yellow flowers bordered in maroon."
The magnolias 'Ambrosia' and 'Sunspire' also produce yellow blooms. 'Ambrosia' has multi-colored flowers that blend yellow, green, and pink. It grows 15 to 20 feet tall. 'Sunspire' has long-lasting medium yellow blooms, which are produced later in the season. It's a narrow tree with a columnar form and can reach 15 to 20 feet tall and 8 to 10 feet wide.
What's your favorite type of magnolia? Do you have any yellow magnolias blooming in your yard this season?