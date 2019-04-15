The Best Small Trees for Small Yards in the South
Who doesn't love a tree? They can add height and visual interest to yards, plus a reliable show of foliage (or flowers!) throughout the year. Towering over everything else around, a tree offers us shade and protection from the elements, as well as a habitat for animals and migratory birds. Everything from a tree's bark, its natural shape, and the varied colors of the leaves and blooms provides a show season after season. As with everything, trees come in all shapes and sizes, so it's important to choose the right-sized tree for your area. Whether you're looking for small trees with spring and summer blooms, evergreen foliage, or easy-care plantings, there's a compact tree here for you to consider. Here are some of the best trees to plant in a small yard in the South.
Chaste Tree
Chaste trees are prized for their showy blue or purple flowers in the summer months because those colors are unusual to find on flowering trees. Steve Bender, a.k.a. the Grumpy Gardener, has a chaste tree in his yard that is almost 20 years old and still stands less than 15 feet tall. According to Grumpy, he "prunes it a lot in winter to remove the internal twigs and let the sculptural trunks show. It blooms on new growth, so winter pruning is good for it." Remove the first wave of flowers after they fade to ensure a second wave of blooms in August or September. Chaste tree is fully winter-hardy in USDA Zones 7-11 and may come back from the roots and still bloom in Zone 6.
Cherry Blossom
These trees have gorgeous pink blossoms, which are unmistakable and open in spring before the leaves appear. The South's cities are home to many cherry blossom festivals, though they're beautiful when planted in yards too. 'Okame' is a popular small selection. It blooms early, often by Valentine's Day in Zone 8, so it is easy to understand why people look at it as a harbinger of spring. This tree grows quickly so, once planted, you won't have to wait long for the show.
Crabapple
These beautiful ornamental trees have bright flowers that appear in spring. They also produce fruits, either ornamental or edible. Malus floribunda, or Japanese crabapple, reaches 15-25 feet tall, while Southern wild crabapple, Malus angustifolia, usually grows to 25-30 feet tall and produces fragrant pink flowers that fade to creamy white.
Crepe Myrtle
You can still have a beautiful cluster of crepe myrtle blooms without an immense tree covering your yard. Instead of the 'Natchez' crepe myrtle, which can grow to 30-35 feet tall, plant a smaller selection. That way you will have a tree of manageable size that can be pruned every year in the proper method, and you won't be tempted to commit crepe murder. Candidates: 'Acoma' (white flowers, 6-10 ft), 'Early Bird' (white or purple, 6-8 ft), 'Siren Red' (dark red, 8-10 ft), 'Velma's Royal Delight' (rich purple, 4-6 ft), 'Zuni' (lavender, 6-10 ft), 'Pink Velour' (neon pink, 10-12 ft), and 'Tonto' (red, 10-12 ft).
Flowering Dogwood
There are many types of dogwoods out there, and most grow best in full sun to partial shade. One of the most popular to grow in the South is flowering dogwood (Cornus florida), which is native to the eastern U.S. and has the telltale notched blooms in shades of white, pink, and reddish, along with bright green foliage. They typically grow to 20-30 feet tall.
Fringe Tree
Offering a show of fleecy white flowers in spring along with bright yellow foliage in fall, this lovely native tree makes a nice alternative to the ever-popular flowering dogwood. Also known as grancy graybeard, fringe tree (Chionanthus virginicus) grows about 15 feet tall and wide and is hardy in USDA Zones 4-9. Better yet? In the South, it's pest-free.
Japanese Maple
Consider a Japanese maple, and you'll have your pick of varied shapes, sizes, and colors. These gorgeous trees have foliage in hues of scarlet, crimson, orange, and yellow come fall. Many of these easy-to-manage top out at 15 feet or less, and they usually take a while to get there. Candidates: 'Bloodgood' (15 ft), 'Crimson Queen,' (4-6 ft), 'Emperor 1' (15 ft), 'Fireglow' (12 ft), 'Garnet' (6-9 ft), 'Inaba-shidare' (5 ft), and 'Shaina' (3-4 ft).
Magnolia
Breeders at the U.S. National Arboretum hit the right whimsical note when they named a dazzling group of compact, spring-blooming magnolias the "Little Girl Series," giving different members of the group simple monikers including 'Jane,' Ann,' 'Susan,' and 'Betty.' Growing 10-15 tall, these trees are kind enough to wait until late spring, usually after any danger of damaging frost, to put on a beautiful show of deep-pink to reddish-purple flowers. Grow them in USDA Zones 3-8.
Banana Shrub
Magnolia figo, which is also known as banana shrub, can be grown as an evergreen shrub or small tree. It grows slowly and will typically only reach 6 to 8 feet tall. (Though it can rise to 15 feet tall in ideal conditions.) The plant's calling cards are its deep green glossy leaves and small, deeply fragrant blossoms that appear in spring.
Powder Puff
The powder puff, with its cheery fluff-like flowers, can be grown as a shrub or a small tree. The namesake puffs are fragrant and appear in summertime in shades of red, pink, or white. (Some selections are known as 'fairy dusters.') These trees, Calliandra species, thrive in warm climates and are popular plantings for the lower and tropical South.
Rose of Sharon
This shrub used to be seen loaded with colorful blooms in the summertime in yards across the South. Unless you had an heirloom plant, you were hard-pressed to purchase a quality new one, since nurseries mostly sold weedy and sickly-looking Rose of Sharon seedlings. Fortunately, today's improved hybrids feature better blooms over a longer period, more colors, fewer seeds, and nicer forms. Blooming on new growth, they reach 10-12 feet tall and adapt to USDA Zones 5-9. Candidates: 'Ardens' (double lilac-purple flowers, few seeds), 'Blue Chiffon' (blue with ruffled center,) 'Blue Satin' (blue with red center), 'Blushing Bride' (double white, few seeds), 'Diana' (large white, few seeds), and 'Pink Giant' (rose-pink with red center).
Redbud
Before the leaves appear on these trees, they bloom out in a riot of small pink or lavender flowers. Native selections good for small yards include 'Ace of Hearts' (9-12 ft), 'Lavender Twist' (4-12 ft), 'Merlot' (12-15 ft), and 'Solar Eclipse' (12 ft). There are also weeping selections and ones with cascading branches. Foliage and bloom hues also vary among selections.
Serviceberry
Serviceberries, selections of the genus Amelanchier, are great trees for smaller yards. The tree's calling cards are the clusters of drooping white flowers in spring and groups of round berries that turn from green to red. Under the right conditions, the tree can reach 25 feet tall and wide. It has visual interest through the year, as the tree's foliage also turns from green to deep red in fall.
Viburnum
These shrubs, some of which are native to the U.S. and can be found throughout the region, have rounded forms and produce cloudlike blooms. Bodnant viburnum is deciduous and grows to 10 feet (or more) tall and 6 feet wide. It has fragrant, deep pink flowers, while snowball viburnum has dense clusters of flowers and can be grown as a tree or shrub and typically reaches 6-10 feet tall and wide.
