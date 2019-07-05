11 Types Magnolia Flowers Every Southerner Should Know

Think you know magnolias? Think again. There are countless magnolia species, each with its own beautiful, distinctive blooms, and we love them all. From the bigleaf magnolia to the saucer magnolia and every variety in between, we find ourselves yearning to see their blooms and enjoy their sweet fragrance in our gardens.

So, do you know how to identify all the different magnolia blooms you see? Most of us can pick out a classic Southern magnolia, as their creamy blooms are ubiquitous across the region. However, others are rarer. Can you distinguish between a lily magnolia and a saucer magnolia? How about a star magnolia and a Loebner magnolia? Some are trickier than others, but with a little practice, you'll be a magnolia expert in no time.

Browse these magnolia blooms, and see how many you recognize from the gardens in your area. Also, be sure to check out Southern Living's Complete Guide to Magnolia Trees for more information on magnolia planting and care.