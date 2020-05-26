Jacaranda Blooms Are Warm-Weather Signs of Spring

Our favorite flowering trees never fail to brighten up our gardens. One tropical tree has unforgettable blooms that never fail to remind us of warm weather. Found in the southern reaches of Florida and Texas, jacaranda trees produce abundant purple flowers that are sure signs of spring and summer. Jacarandas thrive in the tropical South, but they do not grow well in more temperate regions. In the right conditions, they grow quickly and can reach towering heights. They can easily reach 45-60 feet tall and 25-40 feet wide. Jacarandas are native to South America and can be found throughout Brazil, Bolivia, and Argentina.

About Jacarandas

Jacarandas are highly drought-tolerant deciduous trees that drop their leaves in winter. They have a spreading form and flower with a heavy show of lavender and purple blooms. The leaves reappear in spring along with the voluminous purple blossoms, which appear in clusters and are 2-inch long tube-shaped forms. Their blossoms are light blue or lavender and can be accented with white sections. The seedpods are flat, shiny, and brown. The flowers usually appear in May, but they can appear throughout the spring and summer, from April to August. Their leaves are large and have a bright green hue, which keeps the tree very attractive even after the flowering has finished. The soft, segmented leaves can reach lengths of 20 inches and resemble ferns. The leaves also look like those found on mimosa trees (Albizia julibrissin), a resemblance that gives Jacaranda mimosifolia its name.

Image zoom Eduardo Morcillo/Getty Images

Growing Jacarandas

Jacarandas need sandy, well-drained soil and full sun to thrive. While they do like tropical environs, they won’t grow well if they’re in the path of sandy ocean winds. Salty air can discourage flowering. Inland tropical landscapes or ones in which the tree is well shielded from salty winds, are ideal. Once it is established, the tree is very hardy and requires little pruning, though younger trees need some shearing to develop shape and structure. The tree can provide shade and is often grown in residential lawns, along the street, or as a border tree between properties. Popular selections to plant include 'Alba,' which produces white flowers and lush foliage, and ‘Bonsai Blue,’ which, as indicated by its name, is a smaller selection. It only grows to 6 feet tall and produces deep purple flowers.

