12 Fast-Growing Shade Trees To Plant Now
Storms in the South can topple shade trees, opening yards to the searing summer sun. Faithful readers asked me to suggest replacements that wouldn't take 50 years to reach a decent size or cause problems like invasive roots or messy litter. OK, Grumpians, here you go.
These are good trees for young homeowners just starting out too. Remember that unless you have a big property, one big shade tree on the sunny side of the house may be enough. Allow 1,600 square feet per tree, so it'll have room to grow naturally and won't swallow the yard. Fall is the best time to plant. Here are the 12 best fast-growing shade trees to plant now.
Red Maple (Acer rubrum)
This tree grows 60 feet tall and 40 feet wide with a loosely pyramidal shape. It boasts silvery bark and three-lobed leaves that turn bright yellow, orange, or red in fall. My favorite selection for the South, 'October Glory,' turns brilliant scarlet. Red maple likes acid, moist soil, so don't plant it in dry, compacted, alkaline soil. Grow it in USDA Zones 4 to 9.
'Allee' Chinese Elm (Ulmus parviflora 'Allee')
This release from the University of Georgia has everything going for it. It resists insects and disease (including Dutch elm disease), tolerates drought, and grows in just about any well-drained soil. Its ascending branches leave lots of headroom beneath. They form a rounded canopy 40 to 60 feet tall and wide. Leaves turn a soft yellow in early fall and keep that color for weeks. In the winter, you'll enjoy its speckled orange, olive, and gray bark. Grow it in USDA Zones 4 to 9.
Nuttall Oak (Quercus texana, formerly Q. nuttallii)
You may have to search for this one, as garden centers seem stuck on the inferior pin oak (a lousy tree for most yards as its branches hang to the ground). But it's worth it because I think it's the best oak for most people. It grows 70 feet tall with a symmetrical, rounded form. Leaves shine bright red in fall. It thrives in almost any soil, including compacted and poorly drained ones. Grow it in USDA Zones 6 to 9.
Chinese Pistache (Pistacia chinensis)
The only negative thing you can say about this tree is that it doesn't bear edible nuts like its cousin, the pistachio. It's a great medium-sized shade tree for smaller areas, growing 30 to 35 feet tall and wide with a rounded shape. Fall foliage is impressive, ranging from fiery orange to red. It has no serious pests and thrives in almost well-drained soil. It's also good for urban planting. Grow it in USDA Zones 6 to 9.
Japanese Zelkova (Zelkova serrata)
This tree, related to elms, displays a distinctly vase-shaped form with ascending branches, leaving lots of headroom under it. Like Chinese elm, it's disease-and-pest resistant and grows in almost any well-drained soil. Expect it to reach 50 to 70 feet tall and wide at maturity. Leaves turn yellow, orange, and russet-red in the fall. Look for the selections 'Green Vase' and 'Village Green.' Grow it in USDA Zones 5 to 8.
Hackberry (Celtis occidentalis)
The hackberry tree is hardy, growing in Florida and other regions, and tolerates many varied temperatures. It does not need a lot of watering and can withstand strong winds, making it a good choice for Southern storms. Although not known for its fall foliage, expect hackberry trees to turn yellow and for them to produce edible fruits. Grow it in USDA Zones 3 to 9.
Bald Cypress (Taxodium distichum)
Bald cypress has fall foliage that turns a beautiful russet red before exposing its reddish-brown bark. These trees grow best in full sun and are a great choice for wet or swampy regions in the South. Bald cypress trees grow very quickly, some reaching 100 feet tall by 40 feet wide, so it's best to place them in an area away from any structure. Grow it in USDA Zones 5-10.
American Sweetgum (Liquidambar styraciflua)
The American sweetgum is instantly recognizable because of the star-shaped leaves, which turn shades of yellow, orange, red, and purple during the autumn. This tree's pyramidal shape rounds as it grows, reaching 70 feet tall and 45 feet wide. These beautiful trees hold their leaves late into fall. Grow it in USDA Zones 5 to 9.
Silver Maple (Acer saccharinum)
A mature silver maple can reach up to 80 feet tall and 50 feet wide, growing an average of more than two feet per year. This fast-growing shade tree adds simmer to your backyard because of the leaves' silvery undersides. The silver maple thrives in most soil conditions, making it easier to grow. Grow it in USDA Zones 3 to 9.
Paper Birch (Betula papyrifera)
Birch trees are known for their distinctive white bark, which peels as the tree matures. The leaves on the paper birch provide an autumnal splash of color by turning a bright yellow on a tree that can grow up to 70 feet tall. This oval-shaped tree grows relatively fast and is highly deer-resistant. Grow it in USDA Zone 2 to 7.
Weeping Willow (Salix babylonica)
A guaranteed way to add drama to your landscape is to plant a weeping willow tree. This rounded tree grows fast, reaching 30 to 40 feet tall, on average more than three feet per year. Weeping willows take root quickly, and the drooping leaves make a wonderful nesting area for small birds and animals. Grow it in USDA Zones 6 to 8.
Tulip Poplar (Liriodendron tulipifera)
Plant the tulip poplar in an area where it has room to grow. This shade tree reaches up to 120 feet, raising more than three feet yearly. In spring and early summer, this tree flowers in various colors, including yellow, green, and orange. Grow it in USDA Zones 4 to 9.