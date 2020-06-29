5 Trees to Plant by the Sea

By Marisa Spyker
Updated June 29, 2020
James Forte/Getty Images

What works (and what doesn't) when it comes to planting trees by the sea. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Sabal palmetto

Plant: Sabal palmetto
This official Florida state tree boasts a higher wind resistance than any other palm, according to a research study conducted by Mary Duryea, University of Florida associate dean of research.

Reconsider: Washington fan palm
It scored low marks on a wind-resistance study, and is susceptible to uprooting in storm-prone regions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Yaupon holly

Plant: Yaupon holly
These red berry–sprouting evergreen shrubs stand up to salt and moisture, and are even more wind resistant when cultivated in groups.

Reconsider: Carolina laurelcherry
These trees sport similar features to the Yaupon holly, but their low wind resistance and toxic berries make them less appealing.

3 of 5

Live oak

James Forte/Getty Images

Plant: Live oak
There's a reason these stereotypically Southern trees have a reputation for growing old: They can survive almost anything, from intense winds and salt spray to shallow, sandy coastal soil.

Reconsider: Water oak
It grows naturally in coastal regions, but its greater susceptibility to disease often means reduced life spans.

Advertisement

4 of 5

Canary Island date palm

Plant: Canary Island date palm
Taller, stockier members of the palm tree family, they're known for having long, stiff leaves and pineapple-like trunks. These palms thrive best when old or low-hanging fronds are trimmed regularly.

Reconsider: Queen palm
This tall, slender palm can be a risky bet in neighborhood landscapes due to its poor track record for hurricane survival.

5 of 5

Crape myrtle

Amy Hudecheck/Getty Images

Plant: Crape myrtle
It loses fewer branches than most trees in high winds and rain, and grows best on the Gulf and southern Atlantic coasts, and from Maryland to Florida.

Reconsider: Sand pine
Aptly named for its natural growth in sandy soil, this often tall tree has a shallow root system, making it a vulnerable and potentially damaging wind target.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com