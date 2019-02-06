14 Things to Know About Cherry Blossoms
Want some fun facts about these beautiful trees?
Study up on some facts before all the cherry trees are blooming this spring.
- The cherry blossom is the unofficial national flower of Japan. In 1912, the Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo gave the United States 3,000 cherry trees to plant around the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C, to celebrate their friendship. In return, the United States gifted Japan with flowering dogwoods in 1915.
- The National Cherry Blossom Festival in D.C. is dependent on when the trees bloom each year. There is an official website dedicated to predicting the cherry blossom bloom time. This year, it's predicted that April 2-5 will be the peak days. (The festival runs from March 20-April 11.)
- Most ornamental cherry trees are bred more for the lovely blossoms than the edible fruit. The strictly ornamental genus of cherry trees is the prunus. These trees still produce fruit in the summer, but it's so sour that only animals eat it.
- Cherry blossom season lasts for about a month every spring and is always weather dependent. Early March to early April is generally a good rule of thumb. Most trees bloom for one to two weeks. The further South, the earlier the trees bloom.
- Edible cherry trees are marked by the genus rosaceae (just like the irritable skin condition). Also, it's very hard to grow snackable cherries in the South because they need cool temperatures.
- George Washington never actually chopped down a cherry tree. That was a myth created by one of Washington's early biographers, Mason Locke Weems.
- Cherry blossoms do have a light fragrance.
- When blooming, cherry blossom branches make for easy and impactful flower arrangements that last for a long time.
- Cherry trees grow quickly, but they don't last very long. You can expect to need a new cherry tree in 20 to 30 years.
- Although their looks are delicate, you can actually grow them yourself, assuming that you place them in a location with full sun and well-drained soil. Our Grumpy Gardener recommends his favorite types to grow:
- The Yoshino Cherry (Prunus x yedoensis) is the selection that surrounds the Washington, D.C. Tidal Basin and has a whole festival dedicated to it. It can grow up to 35 feet tall.
- The Weeping Cherry (P. x subhirtella) can have pink or white flowers and come in a variety of sizes. Their branches spill downwards, like water coming from a fountain.
- Okame Cherry (P. 'Okame') are deep pink and grow to 20 feet tall with branches veering up in a traditional, rounded tree form. They can be early bloomers, sometimes blossoming around Valentine's Day in the Lower South.
- Kwanzan Cherry (P. serrulata 'Kwanzan') is a vigorous grower with blooms that look like carnations. It's also a late bloomer that flowers in mid-to-late spring and reaches about 30 feet tall.
