The Best Gardening Gloves Under $30 To Kick-start Your Green Thumb

April showers brought May flowers, and gardeners are outside sprucing up their blooming beds for summer. Studies show that an afternoon spent gardening is as physically beneficial as exercising at the gym, in addition to its positive effects on mental health like relieving stress and combating loneliness. Filling flower beds in your home’s front yard or setting pretty pots of blooms out on the stoop are easy ways to boost curb appeal. Kick-start your garden with the right tools (pick out a few for young budding gardeners too). As your pruning and planting, protect your green thumb from cuts and abrasions with a stylish pair of gardening gloves. Plus, keeping a fresh manicure out of the mud will help the polish last longer. Give a pretty, practical pair of gloves as a birthday or hostess gift to an avid gardener. You’ll probably want to buy a set for yourself too.