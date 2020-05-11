The Best Gardening Gloves Under $30 To Kick-start Your Green Thumb
April showers brought May flowers, and gardeners are outside sprucing up their blooming beds for summer. Studies show that an afternoon spent gardening is as physically beneficial as exercising at the gym, in addition to its positive effects on mental health like relieving stress and combating loneliness. Filling flower beds in your home’s front yard or setting pretty pots of blooms out on the stoop are easy ways to boost curb appeal. Kick-start your garden with the right tools (pick out a few for young budding gardeners too). As your pruning and planting, protect your green thumb from cuts and abrasions with a stylish pair of gardening gloves. Plus, keeping a fresh manicure out of the mud will help the polish last longer. Give a pretty, practical pair of gloves as a birthday or hostess gift to an avid gardener. You’ll probably want to buy a set for yourself too.
Second Skin Garden Gloves
Slip on a sleek, stretchy pair durable enough for pruning and flexible enough for detailed tasks. Bonus points for UPF 50 sun protection for long afternoons outdoors.
BUY IT: $30; anthropologie.com
Bamboo Garden Gloves
This lightweight pair is made of bamboo fiber, an environmentally-friendly substitute for nylon. Use them for indoor or outdoor chores.
BUY IT: $12; shopterrain.com
Nitrile Gloves
Be ready to attack the veggie patch with this breathable, lightweight pair. These budget-friendly gloves are also washable.
BUY IT: $7; gardeners.com
Leather Garden Gloves
Post shots of summer blooms to your Instagram story in real time with a touch screen-friendly pair of gloves.
BUY IT: $13; lowes.com
Magnolia Leather Work Gloves
These cowhide gloves can be worn for working in the yard or completing projects around the house. Chip Gaines even gave his stamp of approval on this stylish pair.
BUY IT: $28;
Floral Cotton Gardening Gloves
Protect forearms while trimming hedges or pruning roses with full-coverage pair of cotton gloves.
BUY IT: $11; target.com
Floral Gardening Gloves
Best for potting seasonal containers, these cotton gloves are pretty enough to give to your favorite gardener.
BUY IT: $25; williams-sonoma.com