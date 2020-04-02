Grow Your Little One's Green Thumb with These Gardening Tools for Kids

Spring has sprung, so it’s time to get your garden ready. Equip young green thumbs with a few essential tools for planting their first garden. Spending sunny spring days tending beds and watering blooms are activities the whole family can do together. If your little tots want to be just like you tending to the garden, give them their own set of tools so they can work alongside you and learn. Gardening is a healthy hobby that all ages can enjoy, and children can learn valuable skills by interacting with nature. These skills, while just plain old fun in the moment, will be ones they can carry with them as they grow older and start gardens of their own. Having tools that are the right size for your little ones (or even big kids too!) will make their experience all the more fun. These kid-friendly tools, accessories, and activities will have budding gardeners ready to start planting.