The 11 Best Garden Hoses to Buy, According to Customer Reviews

Soaker hoses are great for watering plants right at their roots instead of their foliage and minimizing the changes of fungal diseases in your greenery. Its porous holes produce a gentle flow of water for fragile plantings, allowing them to absorb water at a slow and steady pace. All you need to do is place it on top of the soil, or under a thin layer of mulch or soil in your garden beds and let the hose do the rest. With the Melnor soaker hose, this compact hose is able to flex where you need it, and it delivers the perfect amount of water to your beds and vegetables. It’s also got a rust-resistant end cap so you can extend it and easily flattens for easy storage.

“It works well for watering closely spaced arrangements of various plants,” explained one Amazon reviewer. “Just snake the hose back and forth through the plants so each gets some watering inside the drip line. The hose leaks slowly at full water flow from the faucet so the water gets absorbed directly into the ground without running off. The hose can be twisted with no kinking so the water continues regardless of the way you snake across a bed. The hose is perfect for watering those plantings for which a sprinkler cannot be efficiently configured to water, just the plants and not surrounding areas that you do not want to water.”