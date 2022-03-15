9 Plants You Should Never Prune During Spring

When spring arrives and the weather finally warms up after the long, grey winter, gardeners are understandably itching to get back to their plants. After waiting out that last spring frost, gardeners may be eager to get their hands in the dirt and spruce up their garden after winter's big chill. So go ahead and start putting out your annuals and vegetables, transplanting trees and shrubs, and doing your spring garden chores. One thing spring gardeners should be a little cautious about, though, is picking up their pruning shears.

While some trees and shrubs can handle a little trim, many cannot this time of year. Plants come to life in the spring, readying to bloom, grow, and fill gardens with color. Pruning them just as they are ready to start can slow growth, cause damage, or cost them their flower buds entirely. That is particularly true if it is a plant that blooms early in spring. For those plants, just trim off the dead or damaged wood and leave the flower buds alone. Plus, pruning trees in spring can leave them more vulnerable to insect infestation and diseases. Waiting until late summer, fall, or even winter to prune can save your plants and save yourself a headache. Here are a few plants you should not prune in spring.