Gardenia: The Complete Guide to This Essential Southern Plant
No plant expresses the grace of the South better than gardenia. Intensely fragrant white blossoms contrast beautifully with shiny, leathery dark green leaves. Double forms are classic corsage flowers.
Where to Plant Gardenias
In borders, gardenias need good drainage and acid soil containing lots of organic matter. Plant them high (like azaleas and rhododendrons) and don't crowd them with other plants or competing roots.
Gardenias do well in large pots on decks and patios. Gardeners in cold-winter areas can grow them in cool greenhouses. Unfortunately, they make poor houseplants—they attract mites, mealybugs, and whiteflies.
How to Plant Gardenias
Mulch plants instead of cultivating. Feed every three to four weeks during the growing season—use an acid fertilizer, fish emulsion, or blood meal. Prune to remove straggly branches and faded flowers. You can control whiteflies, aphids, and other sucking insects with light horticultural oil.
Type of Gardenias
'Aimee' ('First Love'). Somewhat larger shrub than 'August Beauty,' with larger flowers. Spring bloom.
'August Beauty.' It grows four to six feet high and three to four feet wide. Blooms heavily mid-spring into fall—large double flowers.
'Chuck Hayes.' Extra-hardy type, possibly as hardy as 'Klein's Hardy.' It grows to four feet high and wide. Double flowers in summer, heavy rebloom in fall.
'Golden Magic.' It reaches three feet tall and two feet wide in two to three years, eventually larger. Extra-full flowers open white and gradually age to deep golden yellow. Blooms from spring through summer, peaking in mid-spring.
'Grif's Select.' Compact, 3–4 ft. tall and wide; profuse single flowers in late spring and early summer, red seed capsules in fall. Hardy to about 5°F.'Kimura Shikazaki' ('Four Seasons'). Compact plant 2–3 ft. tall. Flowers similar to those of 'Veitchii' but slightly less fragrant. Extremely long bloom season—spring to fall.
'Klein's Hardy.' It grows from two to three feet high and wide in cold-winter areas—single flowers in summer. Grow in a wind-protected site.
'Miami Supreme.' It grows up to six feet tall and wide, with large double flowers (four to six inches wide) in spring, with periodic flowering through summer.
'Mystery.' Best-known selection. Bears four to five-inch double flowers from mid-to-late spring. It tends to be rangy and needs pruning to keep it neat. It can reach six to eight feet high and wide.
'Radicans' ('Prostrata'). It grows six to 12 inches tall and spreads to two to three feet, with small leaves and inch-wide double flowers blooms in summer. Good for small-scale ground cover or pots. Not as cold-hardy or suited to Middle South.
'Radicans Variegata' ('Prostrata Variegata') has gray-green leaves with white markings.
'Shooting Star.' Upright grower to six to eight feet tall and wide, with large leaves and single flowers in late spring and early summer.
'Veitchii.' Compact, reliable grower to 3 1/2 to 4 1/2 feet tall and six feet wide. Blooms prolifically from mid-spring into fall (sometimes even during warm winters), bearing double one to 1 1/2-inch flowers.
'White Gem.' At just one to two feet tall and wide, this selection is helpful for edgings, containers, or raised beds, where the fragrance is appreciated even from a single, creamy white summer flower.