You Can Get Paid to Plant an Organic Garden
A new sweepstakes from Simple Mills offers the chance to have your next home project funded.
Spring has officially sprung and down South, we are in full bloom. We have all spent a lot more time at home in the last year and many have picked up a few more house-centric hobbies like baking bread (and cakes, and cookies, and pies) or perhaps you hopped on the trend of going back in time and taking up Victorian era hobbies like pressing flowers or needle point. But if you've spent the time binge-reading articles by The Grumpy Gardner and the warm sunshine that spring brings (in between spring thundershowers of course) has you yearning to get your hands in the soil, we have some great news for you.
Simple Mills, the organic snack company, has launched their "It Starts at Home" program today, May 12. In a press release, the company stated that they hope, "to encourage consumers to help restore the planet by implementing small, sustainable changes, like starting an organic garden, at home." And to encourage us to do just that, they are offering a chance to win a $1,000 Gardener's Supply Company gift card. In fact, they are offering 10 chances as 10 winners will be selected on or around May 26.
The sweepstakes is up and running on their website today, May 12 and you have until 11:00 PM on May 19 to enter or you can enter by mail. To do so, send your name, date of birth, complete mailing address, phone number, and email address, along with an identification of the Sweepstakes in which you wish to participate, to:
Simple Mills, Inc.
435 N. LaSalle, 2nd Floor
Chicago, Illinois 60654
Good luck, gardeners! What will you plant? Tomatoes? Herbs? Zucchini? So many options! Be sure to let us know if you win and what becomes of your new organic garden.