This ‘Pistachio’ Hydrangea Has the Prettiest Multi-Color Blooms

The reigning queen of Southern landscaping, hydrangeas are synonymous with warm weather and bright summer days. These beautiful blooms don’t just stand up to the region’s relentless heat and humidity; they thrive in Southern weather, flaunting their beautiful blue, white, and pink blooms.

While classic hydrangea hues will always hold a special place in our gardens, we can’t help but delight in a rebloomer that boasts a new shade. This season, we’ve got our eye on the showy ‘Pistachio’ hydrangea (Hydrangea macrophylla ‘Horwackˆ). This eye-catching dwarf hydrangea packs a colorful punch into a compact shrub with multi-color blooms that last from spring until fall. Radiant chartreuse green and hot pint blooms will bring your landscape alive and demand a double take from passersby. Plant one, and you’ll see what we mean.

Where and How to Grow 'Pistachio' Hydrangeas

‘Pistachio’ hydrangeas are versatile shrubs that thrive in garden bed groups or containers in zones 5-9. They love morning sun and afternoon shade, so consider planting on the eastern side of your house to ensure they’re nice and shaded in the heat of the day. With a mature height of 2 to 3 feet and a width of 3-4 feet, their modest size make them a great fit for snug, shaded sections of your garden. They do best in moist, well-drained soil and benefit from a slow release fertilizer in the spring before the leaves begin to bud. Like most hydrangeas, this variety may need supplemental water in extreme summer heat or in periods of drought.

Since the ‘Pistachio’ hydrangea is a reblooming variety that flowers on both new and old wood, little to no pruning is required. This also makes it a reliable bloomer, even after severe winters.

Be sure to read through our hydrangea planting tips, hydrangea pruning tips, and hydrangea care tips before you grab your gardening gloves too.