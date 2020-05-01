Hydrangeas are a Southern garden staple so universally loved that no one dares question even a single cluster of baby-blue blooms, even if they're merely there to flank your trash cans. Hydrangeas are just a non-negotiable—unless of course, you're ready to venture outside the cluster of baby-blue blooms. There lies a whole host of other flowering shrubs and plants out there that can fill your garden with all the color and curb appeal you could dream of, with space to spare for a bush or two of hydrangeas if you still so please.

We've got suggestions that include classic show-stoppers like the pink lady, azalea, and intoxicatingly fragrant gardenia, along with other options that look like a million bucks on your lawn. Keep your hydrangeas and add these 12 flowering gems to your Southern garden for the ultimate explosion of color.