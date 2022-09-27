8 Tidy Shrubs For Beautiful Fall Color 

Fall color doesn't have to mean a bunch of blowing and raking. With these tidy bushes, you can complement the foliage already in your yard with new bursts of seasonal hues—and without the raining down of spent leaves. Though we can't deny the magic of bright red foliage pouring from a maple in peak season. If you're looking to add even more fall color to your yard, stop looking up and start maximizing the greenspace at ground level.

"Fall is the perfect time to add shrubs and perennials, especially when it comes to statement plants," says Katie Tamony, CMO and trendspotter at Monrovia. "Statement plants elevate the garden from ordinary to extraordinary, giving the space a focal point." Tamony is quick to point out that fall planting also has the benefit of time. Springtime often sees harried home gardeners running to the garden center and praying for an afternoon of no rain in order to get the yard ready for spring. During the fall months, Tamony says you can take your time ensuring you've covered all your bases and have a design that you feel good about.

"Whether it's fall-blooming flowers, edible plants, or ornamental shrubs that deliver a color-rich finish to the year, the only limit to fall gardening is your imagination, says Jim Putnam, host and founder of HortTube with Jim Putnam on behalf of Southern Living Plant Collection and Encore Azalea. Here, Putnam and Tamony share their tips for planting shrubs for fall color, plus the best plants for the job.

How To Choose the Best Shrubs for Fall Color

"Many think of spring and summer as the 'gardening seasons' because it seems like that's when most plants offer their blooms," says Putnam. "But fall and winter can provide a stunning show of color that will truly extend the enjoyment of your yard through the year's coldest months." The trick is knowing how to do it. For Putnam, that means taking in the surroundings and making additions that highlight the foliage already in your yard. "In fall, the canopy above your yard is likely transitioning to beautiful hues of scarlet and gold," he says. "Select shrubs with foliage that will reflect and complement those colors." Putnam also urges home gardeners to look to the unexpected when it comes to fall color. Edible plants can be the most hardworking items in your garden. "A blueberry like Bless Your Heart Blueberry can do double-duty, providing fruit in summer and bright red foliage in fall," Putnam says. "Rosemary like Chef's Choice Culinary Rosemary is an evergreen herb that adds texture and wonderful fragrance to the landscape in fall—and can add seasoning to the Thanksgiving table."