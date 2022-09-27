18 Evergreen Azalea Hybrids We Love

No plant has shaped the Southern garden more than an evergreen shrub known as the azalea—particularly the Indica azalea which found its way to the South via Japan and got its name because at the time it was discovered, Asia was known as the East Indies. Making its Southern debut in the late mid 1800s, the Indica stunned onlookers with its statuesque size and mind-boggling blossoms of red, pink, white, purple, and salmon, and the azalea quickly became a staple of every Southern garden.

Today, there are more than a dozen groups of evergreen azaleas (all part of the Rhododendron family), and an increasing number of hybrids have such mixed parentage that they don't ﬁt conveniently into any category. The list below includes some of the most popular groups and varieties we love. Except as noted, the bloom season for all of these hybrids is late winter or spring. Plants grown in greenhouses can be forced for winter bloom. Size varies considerably, but most of these slow-growing plants reach 2–5 feet high and at least as wide.

Aromi hybrids

Like their better-known deciduous counterparts, the evergreen Aromi hybrids were bred to tolerate the heat in the South. Developed by Dr. Eugene Aromi, an education professor at the University of South Alabama and prolific azalea hybridizer, the hybrids listed below thrive in the Mid South and Lower South climates and feature stunning blooms in vibrant colors. Before his death in 2004 he produced more than 1,000 crosses and over 100,000 seedlings although only 1% of those were ever named. In 2015 the Mobile Botanical Gardens dedicated an area in their azalea collection to Aromi's hybrids.