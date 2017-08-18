Nothing Beats Boxwood—And Here's Why

"Everyone says fall is a better time because plants are going dormant, but that's not necessarily true with bigger evergreens," says landscape architect Marley Fields Slutz of Memphis. "If you have good irrigation, then you can plant boxwoods during the majority of the year." Avoid planting them in serious heat, and water about once a week for the first year, less in wet periods.

Where To Plant

Well-drained soil with lots of organic matter is best. Fertilizing is seldom necessary. Most boxwoods prefer some shade, but be sure to check your selection, as some handle sun better than others. To minimize bronzing of leaves in the winter, avoid spots that get a ton of afternoon sunlight from the southwest.

What's Blight All About?

While it's something to be aware of, don't let it scare you. Look out for black or dark brown streaks on the stems or rapid loss of leaves. Common boxwoods (Buxus sempervirens) like the English boxwood are more susceptible. More resistant kinds include the Japanese and Korean types—look for selections like 'Green Beauty' and 'Winter Gem.'

There's A Boxwood For Everyone

We polled some of the South's top landscape and garden designers to discover their favorites.