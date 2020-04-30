Autumn Bonfire Azalea Gives You Amazing Color and Curb Appeal All Spring, Summer, and Fall

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If we had a dime for every time a pink azalea stole the show, we’d be richer than a cowboy wearing Lucchese boots at the rodeo. Stetson hat included. As much as we love those seasonal blooms, we’re currently oohing and aahing over a new azalea rendition that blooms in spring, summer, and fall in a scarlet red shade so pretty you’ll never have to give up curb appeal again.

Autumn Bonfire Encore Azalea is a low-maintenance, fast-growing dwarf shrub that holds deep green foliage all year long and vibrant true red blooms for almost that long, which means we’ve been eyeing the little looker at Home Depot for a hot minute, at only $21. It offers all of the color and pizzazz of a flowering shrub at a manageable size and upkeep. Music to the ears of all gardeners who don’t have the detail gene and those who do, too. A flowering shrub of the people!

As far as gardening stats go, Autumn Bonfire Encore Azalea reaches a height of about 3 feet tall and 3 ½ feet wide, making it a great size to fill in your yard and garden where you’d like to see some long-lasting color. It’s low maintenance to grow and keep healthy, only needing about four to six hours of sunlight, and does well even when placed in fuller sun unlike other azaleas. It also has a characteristic mix of single and semi-double blooms (each about 2 ½ inches wide) for a little visual variety. Shop it here.

WATCH: Top Tips To Help Your Established Azaleas Thrive

Basically, we like to classify Autumn Bonfire Encore Azalea under the “hardy and easy to grow” category, which all gardeners can appreciate. Especially considering it can keep color sweeping your lawn through the heat of a Southern summer and live to tell the tale—in its signature red, no less.