30 Containers for Covered Porches That Will Thrive in the Shade

You may beat the summer heat beneath a porch roof, but it's hard to find colorful flowers that will thrive without sunlight. Before you reach for the typical fern, try this more sophisticated foliage combo. The textural leaves of these four tropical-inspired plants make a splash, especially when added to a simple white container. We used elephant's ear, rex begonia, nephthytis, and blue crisp fern. Let the elephant's ear stand tall and proud, taking center stage, while all of the smaller plantings fill in around the edges beautifully. These picks require regular water, so be sure to keep the soil moist, and place the container out of direct light. Elephant's ear can tear in the wind, so shield it from summer storms.

If you're looking for a little more color, consider adding a vivid pink or red caladium.