How to Plant, Grow, and Care for Hostas

It's easy to understand how so many people can fall in love with the hosta plant. Not only do they provide lush foliage in gardens, but they are also easy to care for. This makes them a preferred, low maintenance plant for both beginners and more seasoned gardeners. Hostas, also known as plantain lilies or gibōshi, are simply the best perennials for temperate shade. Long-lived and widely cultivated, they are winter hardy so you can enjoy their blooms for longer. The genus belongs to the family Asparagaceae, a subfamily of Agavoideae. Native to northeast Asia, there may be as many as 45 species of hostas. These species of hosta and their selections interbreed so readily that myriad forms abound in a mind-boggling array of sizes and shapes. Rounded, heart-shaped, lance-shaped, or oval leaves can be blue, green, chartreuse, or golden with stripes of yellow, cream, or white running down the centers or hugging the edges. Plus, many selections sport showy blue, purple, lavender, or white blossoms that may be highly fragrant.

You can nearly always find hostas in your local independent garden center or big-box store, and you should be able to look for the selections I recommend in this article right in your community. You can easily scarf up some nice, quart-size plants at reasonable prices. Even though hostas are considered easy-to-grow plants, it will be imperative to learn about the specifics of caring for them in order to get them to reach their full potential as a feature of your garden. So, here is a helpful guide to caring for the interesting hosta plant.