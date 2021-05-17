The Royal Family Has Inspired Us to Buy These Two Houseplants
If you're anything like me, you've found yourself talking to your plants in the past year. (If you're anything like me, you've also named them. Why, hello there Archie, Yuley, Fernie, Polly, and Ellie!)
Indeed, this hunkered-down life has left many of us with a newfound appreciation for houseplants. And thanks to a recent article from ApartmentTherapy.com, we were pleased to learn that the British royal family loves their in-home greenery, too. The piece reveals that London-based energy website, saveonergy.com/uk, examined the types of houseplants in the homes of the royal family by reviewing plants appearing on the Instagram handles for The Royal Family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. By poring over the posts, they found four houseplants that made it behind palace doors, or at least into the backgrounds of their various photos and videos. The four regal plants? Parlor palms, rubber plants, dragon trees, and fiddle leaf figs.
Of the bunch, we're particularly big fans of the fiddle leaf fig and the parlor palm. They both add visual interest to your space without being overwhelming, and with all the time we're spending at home these days, we definitely like the pop of green color they offer, too. Per the Apartment Therapy article, parlor palms have been spotted on both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Sussex Royal accounts, while fiddle leaf figs appear in the background of video messages from the California home of Meghan Markle and Harry.
While we can't say that picking up a fiddle leaf fig or parlor palm will get you an invited for tea at Buckingham Palace with Lilibet, it does make us smile looking over at our Mr. Archie or ole Yuley knowing that the royal crew would likely bless our plants with two green thumbs up.
Below, two of our favorite fiddle leaf figs and parlor plants from 1-800-Flowers.com.
Parlor Palm Plant (Neanthe Bella Palm)
With beautiful, green fronds, this plant does best with bright, indirect sunlight, though it can live in low, indirect light, as well.
Buy It: $39.99; 1-800-Flowers.com
Fiddle Leaf Fig Plant
Choose from a medium ($44.99) or large ($64.99) fiddle leaf fig in an attractive two-toned planter. The plant's large, almost playful leaves make a welcome addition to any office or living space, and it does best with bright sunlight.
Buy It: from $44.99; 1-800-Flowers.com