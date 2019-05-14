Variegated Vinca Is the Houseplant Your Space Is Missing
Variegated vinca goes by many names. It's a variegated form of 'Vinca major,' or greater periwinkle. It's also known as bigleaf periwinkle (Vinca major 'Variegata'), and the "variegated" part of its name means that the leaves of the plant exhibit markings of different colors.
When planted outdoors, it's an aggressive spreader, but when tended inside, it makes a lovely and easy-to-care-for indoor plant. In addition to its obvious good looks, there are a few other reasons it makes for a great houseplant—read on to learn why we love this elegant vine.
Why Variegated Vinca is a Great Houseplant
Beautiful Leaves
Vinca vine has big leaves with a distinctive appearance. The leaves of variegated vinca have central patches of deep green, edged in white and varying shades of light green. These patches look like brush strokes painted across the leaf's surface and are stunning.
Produces Pretty Flowers
In addition to their year-round leaves, vinca vines also bloom. Small lavender, blue, or purple flowers appear on the vine in early-to-late spring. The flowers are shaped like pinwheels and have five petals each.
It's a Perennial
Those pretty variegated leaves last all year, and their flowers reappear yearly. It's a reliable source of green garden color and adds year-round green as a houseplant.
Care is Easy
This plant doesn't require a green thumb to maintain. It's pretty hardy and thrives in various environments. The 'Vinca major' is tolerant of even difficult soils. Vinca vine grows just as well in full sun as in the shade and is drought resistant—a big plus for hands-off gardeners.
Things To Caution About Variegated Vinca
It's Considered Invasive
Not everyone loves vinca because it's aggressive and spreads rapidly, especially when planted in deep shade. It is a reliable groundcover species. Since considered invasive, some states call for moderate management of the plant outdoors.
It's Mildly Poisonous
Do you have a vinca vine growing in your home? What's your favorite hardy houseplant?