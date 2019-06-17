All the Types of Hydrangeas You Can Grow in the South

It's just not a Southern garden without a hydrangea or two. Members of the family Hydrangeaceae, these many hydrangea species and selections produce a variety of attractive blooms and foliage, characteristics that reliably make them the MVPs of the garden. Their calling cards are undeniably their big clusters of flowers, which appear in late spring or early summer, last a long time, and come in varying hues of blue, purple, white, pink, and red. (Have you seen the vibrant vanilla strawberry hydrangea?) A few species will change the color of their blooms depending on the pH of the soil; those include bigleaf hydrangea (H. macrophylla), hydrangea aspera (H.aspera), and mountain hydrangea (H. serrata). Learn more about these color-changing shrubs as well as the rest of the hydrangeas that thrive in Southern gardens. While there are plenty of other hydrangeas to try your green thumb at growing, these take most readily to our climes. There are countless reasons that Southern-favorite hydrangeas are ubiquitous in the garden, so read on to find out why. (P.S. They're also great in containers.)