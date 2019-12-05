Plants You Should Always Prune in Winter

It's winter again, and it's time to think about pruning. The best advice? Per the Grumpy Gardener, "Prune summer- and fall-flowering trees and shrubs in late winter, before they begin the current season's growth. If in doubt, you can never go wrong by pruning a flowering plant right after its final blooms fade."

A good rule of thumb is that if the plant blooms on new growth, it can be pruned in winter, before the new season's growth begins and after the final bloom of the year. Be careful with spring-blooming shrubs—those usually can't be pruned in winter without damaging the flower buds and ruining the blooming season. (So don't even think about taking the shears to your azalea, viburnum, spirea, lilac, rhododendron, quince, loropetalum, and forsythia in winter!) Those you should prune immediately after blooming ends. Read on for tips on how to prune specific shrubs in winter.