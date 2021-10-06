10 Plants to Root in Water Now

BEGONIAS

(Begonia sp.)

Hardiness rating: USDA Zone 10 for most; some kinds are hardier

Root begonias in small glasses to concentrate the rooting hormone that the cuttings produce. Your best bet at getting winter flowers comes from rooting cuttings of two popular bedding plants, waxleaf begonia and Dragon Wing begonia. But don't overlook the ones known as cane begonias and angelwing begonias. These types feature woody stems with handsome, dramatic foliage that's often spotted. Showy flowers will appear when the plants are either moved outside after the last spring frost or kept indoors in a brightly lit room.